Police: Brooklyn internet café robbed at gunpoint

Armed robbery at Brooklyn cafe 00:21

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group of suspects they say robbed a Brooklyn internet café at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on 59th Street in Sunset Park.

Police said four suspects entered the café and demanded cash and cellphones from the employees and customers.

Investigators said one suspect had a gun and another had a knife.

Police said they got away with $200 from the register and five iPhones from customers.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.