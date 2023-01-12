ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Brooklyn internet café robbed at gunpoint

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iS6HD_0kC94vCh00

Armed robbery at Brooklyn cafe 00:21

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group of suspects they say robbed a Brooklyn internet café at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on 59th Street in Sunset Park.

Police said four suspects entered the café and demanded cash and cellphones from the employees and customers.

Investigators said one suspect had a gun and another had a knife.

Police said they got away with $200 from the register and five iPhones from customers.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Woman arrested in chemical attack at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a subway attack that left a woman burned back in December.The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande, of Atlanta, Georgia.Gravesande is accused of splashing a chemical in a woman's face at a Brooklyn subway station on Dec. 2.READ MORE: Police: Caustic liquid thrown on woman in attack in Winthrop Street subway stationThe 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for burns.Gravesande was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday and charged with assault.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Family of NYC mom killed by stray bullet call on Dominican cops to act

The family of a Manhattan mom who was killed by a stray bullet last month is calling on police in the Dominican Republic to quickly arrest the teen suspect, who is believed to have fled there. “The authority over there, they have to apprehend him because this was done to a Dominica Republic citizen so he could pay for what he did because this was an innocent person,” said Rosa Ortega, a 59-year-old cousin of the shooting victim, Valeria Ortega. Ortega, a 64-year-old mother of three, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Dec. 26 while walking to the food...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Woman found fatally shot in Queens; police investigating

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Queens on Wednesday.Officers were sent to a home in Maspeth around 8 p.m. for a wellness check.When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Alexa Ruiz suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are now searching for a suspect. They say there was no forced entry.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD looking for gunmen caught on video shooting at each other in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two people caught on camera shooting at each other in the Bronx. It happened at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 8. According to police, one of the individuals opened fire on the other from the back seat of a dark colored Toyota sedan. The second individual, who was walking on the street, returned fire numerous times, police said. Both shooters fled the scene and no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: 14-year-old stabbed at Bronx basketball court

NEW YORK -- Police say a teenager was stabbed at a basketball court in the Bronx on Friday.It happened around 2:30 p.m. near a middle school on Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section.Police say the 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back. The teen was taken to Harlem Hospital and is expected to be OK.It's not clear what led up to the stabbing.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in front of an apartment building in East Harlem Friday night, police said. Officers discovered the 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head on East 102nd Street around 10:13 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders pronounced...
MANHATTAN, NY
BronxVoice

Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the Bronx

BRONX - The Bronx looked like the Wild West when rival gunmen shot it out in broad daylight in Mount Eden on Sunday. The shootout was caught on camera and cops are hoping the surveillance video will lead to arrests of the gunmen.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train

NEW YORK, NY – A 48-year-old woman was forcibly robbed aboard a subway train in the Bronx on Tuesday. According to police, she was riding the southbound A train as it entered the Westchester Avenue and Intervale Avenue subway station. An unknown male suspect approached her and forcibly removed her cell phone from her hand. The suspect then fled on foot with the woman’s Samsung phone. The woman sustained minor injuries during the attack, including bruising to her left arm and scratches on her left hand. The phone is valued at around $1,000.00. The suspect was described as a male, The post Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman found safe Saturday

A Brooklyn woman, who is deaf, mute and autistic, was found safe Saturday afternoon after going missing for weeks, officials said. Samantha Denise Primus was found riding on the 1 train Saturday, the NYPD said. Primus, 46, has a limited knowledge of sign language, making it difficult for her to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy