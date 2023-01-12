Read full article on original website
2 Iconic Twin Falls Restaurants Sold and Big Changes are Coming
Twin Falls is a city loaded with restaurant options, but few are as iconic and rich in history as the Turf Club and The Depot Grill. But times are changing, and the restaurants are in the process of being sold. Many things will remain the same as they have been for decades but we can also expect big changes from the new owners.
This Cool Southern Idaho Home Addition Will Make Visitors Jealous
If you could build your dream home in Idaho, what would you add to it? Would you add a giant room for hosting parties or build a personalized home theater room? I’ve always wanted a secret door or an indoor heated pool. This Idaho House Addition Will Make Every...
Hearing set for land swap between city and CSI
TWIN FALLS — A public hearing set for Monday night will give folks a chance to share their thoughts on a proposed land swap between the city and the College of Southern Idaho. With the relocation of the CSI fish hatchery to a new location on the Snake River,...
Here’s a Case for an Amusement Park on the Snake River Canyon
The day may arrive when there’s an observation deck on the northern rim. And like a TV pitchman says, But wait, there’s more! A park could be on the way and even space for recreational vehicle camping. Imagine that view at sunrise as you step out of the RV with a steaming cup of morning coffee. This would be a huge tourist attraction.
FOX 28 Spokane
Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
6 New Stores Coming to the Magic Valley that will Call Twin Falls Home
While 2022 said goodbye to many stores, the good news is that new stores are on their way or have already opened, making for some excitement to look forward to in 2023. Last year saw a few stores open with excitement to sadly see them shut their doors in the same year, and as these new places open up in the coming weeks or months, the hope is that they do not see the same fate. Some stores are open or are opening soon, while others have a ways to go without an official date, but the anticipation will be worth it for most places. Here are the stores that will call Twin Falls home in 2023 and that will need our help to stick around for longer than this year.
Seasonal Road Closures Begin Jan 16 in South Hills
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five roads in the South Hills will be closed off to motorized travel beginning Monday Jan. 16, to help protect wintering wildlife. The Bureau of Land Management announced the closures include: Dry Creek, Dry Gulch, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs about 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road, and North Cottonwood Creek. The closures are intended to help protect natural resources, as well as wintering deer and sage grouse“Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy they need to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a prepared statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is crucial to minimize disturbance during these next few months.” The closure applies to all motorized vehicles, including electric bicycles. There are exceptions for emergency responders, private land owners, and those with specific permission. People can still access the area's by non-motorized means. The closures will remain until March 15.
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
5 Safest Neighborhoods in Twin Falls ID
Whether you're new to Twin Falls, Idaho or a lifelong resident, it's safe to say that most people would consider Twin Falls a safe place to live. While those of us who've lived here for a long time can attest to an uptick in crime as the area has grown, I think most would consider Twin Falls a safe place to live and raise a family, even in what data suggests are the more dangerous areas of Twin.
Idaho Fish and Game to Remove Dumped Goldfish at Castle Rock State Park
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A pond at Castle Rock State Park near Almo will have to be closed off to the public because of illegally dumped goldfish. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the fishing pond at the park will be closed starting January 20 until sometime in early May so biologist can use a substance called rotenone to exterminate the invasive goldfish along with all other fish in the pond. “It’s unfortunate that we have to close public access to the Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond, but it’s necessary since goldfish were illegally introduced there” commented Tucker Brauer, Regional Fishery Biologist with the Magic Valley Region in a statement from Idaho Fish and Game, “This is our only recourse to re-set the pond to support sport-fish that anglers love to catch.” Rotenone is a plant-based toxin used commonly for fish control in the country, according to Idaho Fish and Game. A similar situation happened in a Wood River Valley pond where goldfish and fathead minnows were removed with the substance in 2020. The agency is working with Castle Rock State Park to remove the goldfish and stocking of the pond will resume after the operation is over. Idaho Fish and Game says goldfish are hard to get rid of once they become established in waterways. It is illegal to move fish to areas where they do not belong and those responsible could be forced to cover the costs associated with removing the fish; plus introducing a non-native fish could lead to felony charges.
Boat Ramps at Salmon Falls Reservoir Could be Replaced if Funding is Secured
ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Plans are to replace aging boat ramps at the south end of Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir if grant funding is approved. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced plans to update the old boat ramps at Lud Drexler Park near the Salmon Falls Creek Dam if it can secure a grant through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The BLM is seeking $850,000 from the Waterways Improvement Fund to make the needed upgrade. “The BLM has recognized the need to replace the boat ramp at Lud Drexler for a number of years,” said BLM Burley Field Manager Ken Crane in a prepared statement. “We want to hear from those who use the area and have ideas for improving the functionality of boat launching facilities on Salmon Falls Reservoir.” As part of the application process the BLM is asking for public comment on the grant application. Comments must be received no later than Jan. 27 and can be sent to the BLM Burley Field Office, Attn: Dennis Thompson, 15 E. 200 South, Burley, Idaho 83318, or e-mailed to dthomspon@blm.gov. Lud Drexler Park is managed by the BLM, Twin Falls County, Salmon River Canal Company and volunteers.
kmvt
TF School District offering resources for teens struggling with mental health concerns
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Concerns surrounding mental health among teenage students in southern Idaho continue to swell. As young people in the Magic Valley struggle, with mental health challenges becoming all too common. Students within the Twin Falls School District have resources made available to them if they,...
kmvt
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
Majestic Snowshoeing/Ski Escape 3 Hours from Twin Falls
Whether you're new to snowshoeing or you've been at it for a long time, the views at this set of trails about 3 hours from Twin Falls are totally worth the trip. Whoop-Um-Up Equestrian Campground outside Idaho City, Idaho. If you typically hike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski in the south...
Idaho lawmaker 'deeply sorry' for comment about cows and women's health
First-term Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome apologized Thursday night after he drew a stinging rebuke from the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board for his introductory remarks to the House Agriculture Committee. Nelsen, who narrowly won election last November in District 26, which includes Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties, described his comments about women’s reproductive care as “inappropriate” in an emailed apology about seven hours after online publication of the Boise newspaper’s editorial. ...
Budget Friendly Ski and Snowboard Lessons Near Twin Falls
If you're new to snow sports and looking to get into skiing or snowboarding, the cost can be intimidating. Snow sports can be a major investment, so before you go shelling out your hard earned cash on gear and lift tickets, you might want to spend a day taking lessons at a nearby resort and get familiar with the sport.
Revenue Trends A Window Into Future Of New Twin Falls Lease Sites
Whenever I see new land for lease near a shopping center in Twin Falls, my imagination runs wild. We all have opinions on what we'd like to see built, but regional revenue trends play a large role in the types of businesses that actually break ground in southern Idaho. Some...
Filer Police Looking for Pair Following Confrontation at Market
FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Filer Police say a weapon was displayed during a confrontation between two adults and juveniles at a market on Friday. The Filer Police Department posted to social media the vehicle the two adults, a female and male, were in when the confrontation took place on Jan. 6 (Friday) outside a grocery store. Police say the confrontation followed a road rage incident in the parking lot. Police say the male displayed some sort of weapon. Filer Police ask anyone with information about the white car or the two people inside to call them at (208)326-4123.
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
I-84 Near Declo to See Short-term Road Work Tuesday
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Workers will spend most of Tuesday placing concrete barriers along Interstate 84 near the new port of entry being built. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will reduce the interstate down to one lane for eastbound I84 to install the barriers for safety of construction crews. “These concrete barriers help create a buffer between vehicles traveling on the interstate and workers,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer said in a news release. “They play a key role in helping to safeguard our crews, but it’s important that motorists remember to drive engaged each time they get behind the wheel as well.” The work should only last for the day, according to ITD. Drivers are asked to watch for signs and crews. The new port of entry will feature some of the lates equipment in video monitoring along with automated vehicle identification technology.
