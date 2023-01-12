ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Three OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF girls water polo polls

Three Orange County high school girls water polo teams earned No. 1 rankings in their divisions and a number of other teams received high rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In Division 1, Orange Lutheran is first and Foothill and Los Alamitos are tied for second. JSerra is ranked...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PHOTOS: Strong second half lifts Crean Lutheran past Pacifica in Empire League game

Crean Lutheran players, including starters cheer on their teammates late in Friday’s Empire League game. Coach Nate Klitzing substituted once the Saints had a comfortable margin. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs; John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team had a big second half to...
IRVINE, CA
PHOTOS: Segerstrom defeats Garden Grove for third straight league victory

Christian Castellon of Garden Grove tries to steal the ball from Heber Quero of Segerstrom. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team remained undefeated in Golden West League play, defeating Garden Grove 46-32 Friday night at Segestrom. The league-leading Jaguars (8-10, 3-0)...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Orange Coast College launches free career coaching program for students

Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.
COSTA MESA, CA
New Homes for Sale in San Juan Capistrano

Homes began opening for sale this week in Avelina, a new neighborhood near the intersection of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador. “This new collection of High Performance Homes is perfectly located in an exceptionally popular area of South Orange County, known for its overall quality of life, walkability and historical charm,” said Patrick Higgins, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Southern California Division of Landsea Homes, the homebuilder, in a news release. “Interest for homes at Avelina has been strong since the first announcement, and the area is very popular with new home buyers.”
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Mission Preservation Foundation Board Adds New Members

Two new members were recently announced for the Mission Preservation Foundation Board of Directors, both used to interacting with the San Juan Capistrano community. Trevor’s at the Tracks owner Trevor Baird and Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth R. Teigen are the new members of the board, which oversees maintaining Mission San Juan Capistrano and its place in Orange County.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
The OCTA has been managing and improving the 91 Express Lanes for 20 years

ORANGE – During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Looking Ahead in 2023: Mayor Howard Hart Aims to Preserve San Juan Capistrano’s Outdoor Areas

One thing San Juan Capistrano is known for is the abundance of open outdoor space. Mayor Howard Hart wants to keep that going in 2023. Hart recently spoke with The Capistrano Dispatch about what the new year holds in store for the historic town. One of his chief concerns is ensuring the state government does not encroach on the community and build housing in spots where people are used to going for walks or horse rides.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Garden Grove Senior Center hosts International Week Jan. 17-20

Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s International Week, from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The weeklong event will highlight cultures from around the world while offering an interactive and educational space for seniors, age 55 and older. Admission and parking are free.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Newport Beach Restaurants Help Celebrate 15th Annual Orange County Restaurant Week March 5-11

Newport Beach ended its annual Restaurant Week during the pandemic, but the Orange County Restaurant Week is still going strong and celebrates its 15th anniversary March 5-11. More than two dozen Newport Beach restaurants are participating in OC Restaurant Week, which highlights more than 150 restaurants throughout Orange County that have thoughtfully crafted menus and cocktails designed to showcase Orange County’s diverse dining options.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Trias MD in Newport Beach Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions

Trias MD of Newport Beach, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 14, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Rain, mainly before 11pm. Low around 50. Southwest wind 15...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LONG BEACH OPERA – THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE

Continuing an important tradition of presenting groundbreaking new works, Long Beach Opera will present the world premiere in February of 2023 of Kate Soper’s fantastical and darkly comic opera The Romance of the Rose. The Romance of the Rose performs February 18, 19, and 25, at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro; tickets now on sale at longbeachopera.org.
LONG BEACH, CA

