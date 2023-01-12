ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

UVCC names Students of the Quarter

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) has named Owen Beachler, junior interactive media student from Bradford High School and Jude Via, senior in welding technologies from Newton High School as Students of the Quarter for the second nine-week grading period. Beachler and Via were selected from a...
PIQUA, OH
Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls picked up a 49-22 win over Piqua in MVL action Saturday at Garbry Gymnasium. Tipp improved to 9-6 overall and 8-4 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 2-12 overall and 2-10 in the MVL. Tipp led 11-5, 21-12 and 33-16 at the quarter...
PIQUA, OH
Milton-Union to induct four into Athletic Hall of Fame

Milton-Union High School will be holding its 16th Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. at the High School Cafe. The ceremonies were suspended the past two years due to COVID. This year’s inductees are:. Kent Dues,. Class of 1973. Kent was an outstanding all-around athlete...
WEST MILTON, OH
Thursday Bowling Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped a match with West Carrollton 2,062-1,766 Thursday. Tipp is 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the MVL. Dillen Swartz led the Red Devils with games of 139 and 194. Cameron Hunt had games of 166 and 144 and Zach Clune had...
PIQUA, OH
Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team stayed perfect in MVL play with a 48-36 win over Piqua at Garbry Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Tipp improved to 10-1 overall and 8-0 in the MVL with the win, while Piqua dropped to 11-3 overall and 8-3 in the MVL with the loss.
PIQUA, OH
Miami East superintendent announces retirement

CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
CASSTOWN, OH
Troy Schools recognize SROs for School Resource Officer Appreciation Day

TROY — At a time in which school safety concerns have never been higher, the Troy City School district looks to its three Troy City Police Department School Resource Officers to take a leading role in keeping students and staff members safe. School Resource Officer Appreciation Day is Sunday,...
TROY, OH
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
LIMA, OH
Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation

TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
TROY, OH
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
FAIRBORN, OH
Local library events and meetings

The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library staff knows being an adult can be difficult so they’re offering How to adult every Monday at 5 p.m.. They will be teaching about resume writing, apartment renting, and house buying. The event is open to high schoolers and young adults. Registration is not required. For more information, call 937-676-2731.
PIQUA, OH
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Elderly residents at St. Mary’s Development need supplies

The COVID virus still challenges us and in addition we are seeing contagious flu and respiratory illnesses like RSV, the virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract. These are illnesses that affect the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and immune-compromised individuals. St. Mary Development is a faith-based non-profit that...
DAYTON, OH
Take part in Blood Donor Awareness Month

TROY — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the First Presbyterian Church Troy community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy, or at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 26 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.
TROY, OH

