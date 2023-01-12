Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenGreenville, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
UVCC names Students of the Quarter
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) has named Owen Beachler, junior interactive media student from Bradford High School and Jude Via, senior in welding technologies from Newton High School as Students of the Quarter for the second nine-week grading period. Beachler and Via were selected from a...
miamivalleytoday.com
Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup
PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls picked up a 49-22 win over Piqua in MVL action Saturday at Garbry Gymnasium. Tipp improved to 9-6 overall and 8-4 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 2-12 overall and 2-10 in the MVL. Tipp led 11-5, 21-12 and 33-16 at the quarter...
miamivalleytoday.com
Milton-Union to induct four into Athletic Hall of Fame
Milton-Union High School will be holding its 16th Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. at the High School Cafe. The ceremonies were suspended the past two years due to COVID. This year’s inductees are:. Kent Dues,. Class of 1973. Kent was an outstanding all-around athlete...
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday Bowling Roundup
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped a match with West Carrollton 2,062-1,766 Thursday. Tipp is 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the MVL. Dillen Swartz led the Red Devils with games of 139 and 194. Cameron Hunt had games of 166 and 144 and Zach Clune had...
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup
PIQUA — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team stayed perfect in MVL play with a 48-36 win over Piqua at Garbry Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Tipp improved to 10-1 overall and 8-0 in the MVL with the win, while Piqua dropped to 11-3 overall and 8-3 in the MVL with the loss.
Two Dayton area players nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games
DAYTON — Two area basketball players have been nominated to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Games for 2023. 722 of the nation’s best high school basketball players have been selected for the position, according to McDonald’s officials. >>Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East superintendent announces retirement
CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Schools recognize SROs for School Resource Officer Appreciation Day
TROY — At a time in which school safety concerns have never been higher, the Troy City School district looks to its three Troy City Police Department School Resource Officers to take a leading role in keeping students and staff members safe. School Resource Officer Appreciation Day is Sunday,...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation
TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
dayton.com
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn
A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local library events and meetings
The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library staff knows being an adult can be difficult so they’re offering How to adult every Monday at 5 p.m.. They will be teaching about resume writing, apartment renting, and house buying. The event is open to high schoolers and young adults. Registration is not required. For more information, call 937-676-2731.
‘We love you so much;’ Community supporting family of 3 people killed in Jefferson Twp. crash
DAYTON — It is a very emotional time for some people as they are about to say goodbye to Ta’Wyane Palmer and his two sons. All three died in a car accident on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Township. Funeral services are planned Saturday in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS...
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Elderly residents at St. Mary’s Development need supplies
The COVID virus still challenges us and in addition we are seeing contagious flu and respiratory illnesses like RSV, the virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract. These are illnesses that affect the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and immune-compromised individuals. St. Mary Development is a faith-based non-profit that...
Premier Health VP of Emergency and Trauma Services retiring after more than 40 years
DAYTON — A distinguished career is coming to an end for one local trail-blazer after decades of service. After more than 40 years, Candy Skidmore is retiring from Premier Health spending the last decade as vice president of emergency and trauma services, but that is just a small portion of the impact she has made with the health system.
‘She’s a fighter’: Family of missing Dayton woman pleading for community’s help
30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Dr. area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
2 killed, 1 critically injured, 1 other hurt in multiple shootings in Dayton
DAYTON — 33 people were killed in Dayton homicides in 2022, according to the Dayton Police Department. So far in 2023, the city is on track to have another deadly year. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. Two people were shot and killed Saturday in separate shootings in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Take part in Blood Donor Awareness Month
TROY — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the First Presbyterian Church Troy community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy, or at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 26 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.
Comments / 0