Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Vaccination Rates Drop Over Parent Concerns

(St. Paul, MN) — Vaccination rates among Minnesota’s children are dropping as parents voice concerns about the safety of shots. Health officials say parental hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination has moved into concern about other common immunizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported yesterday that measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations among Minnesota kindergarteners hit a decade low in the 2021-2022 school year. Officials with the American Academy of Pediatrics are cautioning parents that weaker vaccination numbers are leading to more measles outbreaks in Minnesota and other states.
Flu-Related Hospitalizations Fall in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) — The weekly flu update shows a big decline in the number of hospitalizations in Minnesota. The State Health Department reports 75 people were hospitalized with influenza last week compared to 185 the previous week. There were 11 more flu-related deaths through January 7th for a total of 118 this season. Only one Minnesota school had a flu outbreak and 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Some health officials are hoping the flu season peaked early this winter.
Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee

A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
