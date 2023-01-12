ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seton Hall defeats No. 15 UConn on Ndefo's last-second layup

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — During St. Peter’s run to the Elite Eight last year, KC Ndefo gained a reputation as a tenacious rebounder and a hard-nosed defender who led the nation in blocks at 6-foot-7. When Shaheen Holloway left St. Peter’s to coach his alma mater, Seton Hall, he brought Ndefo with him as a graduate transfer.
Bucknell edges Army 68-66 for first league victory

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Forrest scored 25 points and Andre Screen made two free throws with two seconds remaining to give Bucknell a 68-66 win over Army on Wednesday night and its first Patriot League win of the season. Alex Timmerman added 12 points for the Bison...
