The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
What is ‘supercore’ inflation? Economists are obsessing over a narrow slice of price data
A customer purchases eggs at a supermarket on Jan. 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. The U.S. Department of Labor will report the inflation rate for December on Thursday, and observers expect inflation to cool further after price increases hit their highest point in decades last year. But some economists...
Inflation is expected to have declined in December, but it may not be enough to stop the Fed
Economists expect to see a slight decline in December's consumer price index when it is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus forecast for CPI is for a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis, but a 6.5% increase from the prior year, according to Dow Jones. Stocks rallied...
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Inflation drops in December – will the Fed slow interest rate hikes in 2023?
Inflation eased in December, but interest rates are likely to increase a few more times in 2023. However, the rate of increase could slow, one Fed official says. Here's what it means for you.
Inflation has slowed–but high prices are here to stay. Here’s why the next rate hike should be the Fed’s last
The latest consumer report from the Department of Labor showed the inflation rate fell from 7.1% in November to 6.5% in December. On Jan 12, the Bureau of Labour and Statistics announced that U.S. Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, another sign that price pressures are diminishing amid the Federal Reserve’s campaign to tighten monetary policy.
Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases
High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
Biden hails ‘good news’ as rate of US Inflation falls for December as fuel prices drop
US inflation dropped by 0.1 per cent for the month of December as fuel prices fell, which compensated for increased food and housing prices. President Biden hailed the “good news about the economy”. “For the sixth month in a row, inflation has come down,” Mr Biden said, adding that the progress gives “families some real breathing room.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Consumer Price Index report on Thursday detailing that inflation also rose 6.5 per cent in the past 12 months. Fuel prices dropped 9.4 per cent for the month of December, while the energy index...
The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath Goes Beyond, Bank Earnings & Inflation Slows
"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.BANKS REPORT EARNINGSSome of the biggest U.S. banks released their quarterly earnings Friday morning, marking the unofficial start to earnings season. Overall, the banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase, performed relatively well. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates, while also signaling that 2023 could bring economic headwinds in the form of a recession and higher unemployment. Stock prices...
US inflation eases grip on economy, falling for a 6th month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier, the government said Thursday. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown, down from 7.1% in November. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020. The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is steadily waning. Gas prices, which have tumbled, are likely to keep lowering overall inflation in the coming months. Supply chain snarls have largely unraveled. That’s helping reduce the cost of goods ranging from cars and shoes to furniture and sporting goods. “This is the starting point for much better inflation rates, which should bolster consumer and business confidence,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at tax consultants RSM.
On The Money — Inflation sees rapid cooldown
Inflation is slowing down, raising questions about the Fed’s next move. We’ll also look at the business lobby’s demands for the 118th Congress, the renewed congressional stock trading ban effort and more on the FTX meltdown. But first, a new lawmaker sworn in with a loaned first edition “Superman” comic is reunited with the…
Prices fell in December as inflation continues to moderate
For the first time in nearly three years, inflation fell on a monthly basis. Consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday in its Consumer Price Index. The last time prices were lower than the previous month was May 2020. The closely watched inflation...
American families have lost $7,400 due to inflation, rate hikes under Biden: Heritage
Research by the Heritage Foundation found the average American household has lost the equivalent of $7,400 in annual income due to inflation and high interest rates.
Treasury yields rise as investors digest inflation data
U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation report and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose more than 5 basis points to 3.504%. The 30-year rate slipped by 5 basis points to 3.624%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, added 8 basis point to trade at 4.224%.
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
Inflation’s pace eased again. What does that mean for Fed’s interest rates?
Now that inflation is cooling, with six straight months of moderating increases, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s next meeting, where officials will decide whether to further slow their interest rate hikes. Consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in December and rose 6.5 percent annually, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI) released Thursday. That’s down from the…
China’s Dec exports and imports slump, but slightly better than forecasts
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand. Imports were forecast to...
Analysts: Fed rate hike slow downs are not cuts; high rates still affect economy
Analysts cautioned that while Thursday's inflation report showed inflation at its least debilitating level in more than a year, it still leaves room for continued pressure on the economy.
China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity – Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would...
