EU plans law forcing companies to prove green claims are real – draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has drafted plans to require companies to back up green claims about their products with evidence, in a bid to fight greenwashing and misleading advertisements, according to a document seen by Reuters. The draft legal proposal by the European Commission aims to clamp...
Over 70,000 university staff in Britain to strike for 18 days over pay
LONDON (Reuters) – More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, working conditions and pensions, the University and College Union (UCU) said on Thursday. “The clock is now ticking for the sector to produce...
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for...
Peru’s chief prosecutor launches probes into protest deaths
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s attorney general has launched 11 inquiries to identify those responsible for more than three dozen mostly civilian deaths during some of the country’s most violent social protests in years, her office said on Friday. The controversial ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo...
Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs – FT
(Reuters) – Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request...
IMF’s Georgieva says Japan not facing increased inflationary pressures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Bank of Japan was conducting an appropriate review of its monetary policy stance, but should keep policy accommodative because the country faces low inflationary pressures. Georgieva told reporters that an adjustment to the central bank’s...
Indonesia palm oil export curbs, biodiesel plans to hit world vegoil supplies
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) – A move by top palm oil exporter Indonesia to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Edible oil buyers, including price-sensitive consumers in South Asia and Africa,...
Peru 2022 growth likely hindered by protests, says central bank official
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said on Friday, suggesting that the South American country’s economy expanded less than previously forecast, due in part to an explosion of social unrest that began in December. Adrian...
Ethics group urges tougher Swiss action over money-laundering
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss prosecutors should enforce laws against money-laundering more effectively as the country remains a soft touch for corporate financial corruption, an ethics group said on Friday. The Swiss branch of Transparency International said there had been just 10 documented convictions for money laundering and related corruption,...
‘Sabotage’ likely culprit for Brazil’s Eletrobras towers collapse, sources say
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The collapse of two transmission towers operated by Brazilian power company Eletrobras happened after someone cut the cables used to secure the towers, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The acts of vandalism occurred between Sunday and Monday, after supporters...
England to ban some single-use plastic items from October
LONDON (Reuters) – England will ban a range of single-use plastic items such as cutlery, plates and bowls from October in an effort to limit soaring plastic pollution, Britain’s environment department said on Saturday. The decision follows a public consultation by the government in which 95% of respondents...
Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction
ROME (Reuters) – A U.S.-born princess who lives in a Roman villa featuring the world’s only known mural by Italian baroque artist Caravaggio said on Friday she faced eviction from the unique property at the centre of a raging inheritance battle. A court in Rome served an eviction...
