kelo.com
Minnesota lawmakers pushing for free school lunches
ST PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Will Minnesota become the third state to provide free meals to all public school students? Bills are being offered by lawmakers in both the House and Senate. Governor Tim Walz has already voiced his support saying, “It’s time to provide universal school meals to make sure every kid can succeed and that no child goes hungry”. Supporters say 1 in 4 food-insecure kids come from a household that doesn’t qualify for the federal school lunch program. California and Maine are currently the only states to provide free meals to all students.
redlakenationnews.com
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
Ordway Center gets almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs, upgrades
The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown St. Paul has received almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs and updates. The Arts Partnership announced that it had received $3.9 million in federal grant money for the Ordway on Friday. The Arts Partnership is a collaboration between Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Schubert Club.
Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts
ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers
ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.
hot967.fm
Free school breakfast/lunch bill moving forward in MN House
A bill to provide free school breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of income is moving forward in the Minnesota House after clearing its first committee Wednesday. Backers say kids can’t learn on an empty stomach, and Moorhead Democrat Heather Keeler says the measure will also eliminate bullying:
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
WDIO-TV
Legalized marijuana for adult use passed the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, but what’s next?
Fully legalizing marijuana for adult use or House Bill 100, is the push many Minnesotans want to see happen. “I’m actually happy it’s taken this long. Minnesota is about to do it differently than any other state that’s done it prior. Having this open, low-dose market right now has really opened up a lot of minds and communities and doors of people that have been really nervous about cannabis at the end of the day. So I think taking long to get it passed and doing it the correct way is more important than just getting it legalized and seeing what happens, said Manager Partner of Turning Leaf, Beecher Vaillancourt.
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
hot967.fm
Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
redlakenationnews.com
Patient care advocates ask about plans for abortion, LGBTQ care with Sanford-Fairview merger
Patient advocates in the Twin Cities are worried about access to a variety of health care services, including abortion and transgender care, and inpatient mental health treatment, if a megamerger proceeds between the Sanford and Fairview health systems. Access was a recurring theme Tuesday night at a public meeting convened...
patriotnewsmn.com
House approves bill matching state tax code with fed
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Chad Urdahl of Shane Mekeland’s team.) The Minnesota House on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level. Federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to...
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
What are your rights as a renter? | Local expert weighs in on tenants' rights in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — After dozens of families were displaced from the Historic Bell Lofts in North Minneapolis, they were placed in a local hotel temporarily financed by the Bell Loft's management. But three days later, residents received a letter saying Historic Bell Lofts will no longer fund their stay, according...
hot967.fm
Walz to sign bill aligning MN tax laws to federal changes
Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (3pm) signs the first bill of the 2023 session passed by the legislature — bringing Minnesota into line with new federal tax laws (called “tax conformity”). Both parties agree it will result in over 100 million dollars in tax savings for Minnesotans....
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
hot967.fm
Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee
A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
hot967.fm
Democrats moving forward with paid family and medical leave, free school breakfasts and lunches
Democrats’ fast-tracked plan for paid family and medical leave has its first Minnesota Senate hearing today (Wed), after Governor Tim Walz spotlighted it Tuesday afternoon at a small business in Saint Paul:. “Eight days ago in our inaugural addresses, we made it very clear that the well-being of children...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
