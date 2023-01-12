Read full article on original website
Judge orders Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to paternity test
North Texas woman alleges Jerry Jones is her biological father
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas 'Details' and Super Bowl Odds
Bri Amaranthus gets Emmitt Smith's analysis of the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl chances.
Cowboys at Bucs: Coach Reveals 'Whole Picture' to Dak Pick Problem
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been torn down by media outlets for his league-high total of 15 interceptions, and some have used that stat as a reason the Cowboys will succumb to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
Cowboys' Diggs Predicts Dak in Playoffs - 'He's a Winner!'
Dak Prescott is in a funk. So why do his Dallas Cowboys teammates nevertheless trust him to lead them deep into these NFL playoffs?. Because, to them, Dak is Dak. "I know what Dak's going to do," Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said via The 33rd Team. "I know he's a winner. ... I know he's going to come back with a stronger game, so I'm never sweating. I'm never trippin'.''
Troy Aikman Takes Hilarious Jab At Tom Brady Ahead Of Cowboys vs. Bucs In NFL Wild Card Matchup
Neither Troy Aikman nor Tom Brady have ever been known for their elite-level speed on the football field. But, recently, Aikman actually posed a pretty interesting question while taking a jab at Brady. Who would clock the faster time in a 40-yard dash at this time? In a recent podcast...
Aikman on Dak's Cowboys, 'Lingering Doubt' and Bucs Preview
The Dallas Cowboys' first playoff game of the 2023 season will be narrated by Troy Aikman, The three-time champion is wary about their chances.
Video Released Showing Odell Beckham Jr. Removed From Flight
It was not a good look for the free-agent wide receiver.
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
Have Eagles been cheating on field goals and extra points? If so, suspicious NFL officials want it to stop
When the playoffs start this weekend with Wild Card Games, NFL officials will be watching for cheaters — thanks to suspicious activity by Philadelphia Eagles punter and holder Arryn Siposs. According to FootballlZebras.com, “In the NFC East clash between the Eagles and Giants, Philadelphia punter Arryn Siposs, who acts...
How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers - NFL Wild Card Playoffs | Channel, Stream, Playoff, Prediction
The 2022 NFL Playoffs get underway on a Saturday with a division rivalry being renewed, as the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers take on the upstart Seattle Seahawks. Watch the NFL on FuboTV (7-day free Trial) #8 Seattle Seahawks vs. #2 San Francisco 49ers. When: Saturday, January 14. Time:...
ESPN Analyst's Cowboys Head Coach Prediction Going Viral
On Friday morning, an ESPN analyst was asked to predict who the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys will be in 2023. The question was asked as the Cowboys head into a Wild Card contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reports have suggested this could be Mike McCarthy's last game as head coach - if ...
Todd Bowles gives latest injury updates for wild-card game vs. Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are as healthy as they’ve been all season heading into Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, but they’re still dealing with some question marks in the injury department. While most of the players on this week’s injury report were able...
