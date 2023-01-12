ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Yardbarker

Cowboys at Bucs: Coach Reveals 'Whole Picture' to Dak Pick Problem

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been torn down by media outlets for his league-high total of 15 interceptions, and some have used that stat as a reason the Cowboys will succumb to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Diggs Predicts Dak in Playoffs - 'He's a Winner!'

Dak Prescott is in a funk. So why do his Dallas Cowboys teammates nevertheless trust him to lead them deep into these NFL playoffs?. Because, to them, Dak is Dak. "I know what Dak's going to do," Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said via The 33rd Team. "I know he's a winner. ... I know he's going to come back with a stronger game, so I'm never sweating. I'm never trippin'.''
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst's Cowboys Head Coach Prediction Going Viral

On Friday morning, an ESPN analyst was asked to predict who the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys will be in 2023. The question was asked as the Cowboys head into a Wild Card contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reports have suggested this could be Mike McCarthy's last game as head coach - if ...
TEXAS STATE
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy