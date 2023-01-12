ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartments under construction at Warehouse District building in Peoria

By Dean Muellerleile, Journal Star
 3 days ago
PEORIA — New residential apartments are coming to the Adams & Oak development in the Warehouse District.

Construction has begun on 90 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments at 800 SW Adams St., according to the Baldovin Development Co. The units will showcase "open-concept living spaces" and feature high ceilings and expansive windows, according to a news release, which also touted contemporary kitchens, in-unit laundry, and indoor and outdoor surface parking.

What's the vision for Peoria's downtown?How more residents there might spark a revival

Baldovin also announced two commercial tenants, Architectural Design Group and Edward Jones. Additional commercial space is still available at Adams & Oak, including a modern industrial restaurant space with potential for a private rooftop space.

ADG's space is located on the first floor of the Federal Warehouse building looking out over Oak Street.

From the archives:Years in the making: A look at the past, future of Peoria's Warehouse District

