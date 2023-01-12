ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Commanders players who will hit free agency this offseason

 3 days ago
The 2022 season is over for the Washington Commanders, who finished with an 8-8-1 record. It was a disappointing finish for Washington as the Commanders sat at 7-5 on Nov. 27 and in a comfortable position to make the NFC playoffs.

However, Washington went winless over its next four games and was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17 before dominating the Dallas Cowboys in the season finale to finish .500.

The Commanders face a critical offseason that could feature an ownership change and another likely quarterback search. But before the Commanders worry about acquiring new players, they have 20 free agents of their own that they must make decisions on.

Here’s a look at all of Washington’s upcoming free agents, which we’ve separated by their individual free-agent designation.

UFA: Unrestricted free agent

RFA: Restricted free agent

ERFA: Exclusive-rights free agent

DT Daron Payne: UFA

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

QB Taylor Heinicke: UFA

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4). Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer (71). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

G Trai Turner: UFA

Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cam Sims: UFA

Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

DE Efe Obada: UFA

Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

C Tyler Larsen: UFA

Washington Commanders center Tyler Larsen. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jon Bostic: UFA

Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LB David Mayo: UFA

Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jonathan Williams: UFA

Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

CB Danny Johnson: UFA

Danny Johnson #36 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after an interception. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

LB Nate Gerry: UFA

Washington Commanders linebacker Nate Gerry (59). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

C Nick Martin: UFA

Washington Commanders center Nick Martin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Football Team offensive guard Wes Martin. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Safety Jeremy Reaves. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LB Khaleke Hudson: RFA

Khaleke Hudson #47 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Washington Commanders LB Milo Eifler. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CB Rachad Wildgoose: ERFA

Washington Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose Syndication: Detroit Free Press

TE Eli Wolf: ERFA

Washington Commanders tight end Eli Wolf. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

