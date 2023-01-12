20 Commanders players who will hit free agency this offseason

The 2022 season is over for the Washington Commanders, who finished with an 8-8-1 record. It was a disappointing finish for Washington as the Commanders sat at 7-5 on Nov. 27 and in a comfortable position to make the NFC playoffs.

However, Washington went winless over its next four games and was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17 before dominating the Dallas Cowboys in the season finale to finish .500.

The Commanders face a critical offseason that could feature an ownership change and another likely quarterback search. But before the Commanders worry about acquiring new players, they have 20 free agents of their own that they must make decisions on.

Here’s a look at all of Washington’s upcoming free agents, which we’ve separated by their individual free-agent designation.

UFA: Unrestricted free agent

RFA: Restricted free agent

ERFA: Exclusive-rights free agent

DT Daron Payne: UFA

QB Taylor Heinicke: UFA

G Trai Turner: UFA

WR Cam Sims: UFA

DE Efe Obada: UFA

C Tyler Larsen: UFA

LB Jon Bostic: UFA

LB David Mayo: UFA

RB Jonathan Williams: UFA

CB Danny Johnson: UFA

LB Nate Gerry: UFA

C Nick Martin: UFA

LB Khaleke Hudson: RFA

CB Rachad Wildgoose: ERFA

TE Eli Wolf: ERFA