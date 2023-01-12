Read full article on original website
Sunny but blustery conditions for Sunday in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says the Shore could see wind and flooding to wrap up the weekend.
pix11.com
Snow flurries and brisk temperatures into the weekend in NJ, NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many across the tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the flakes will wrap up before this afternoon and won’t leave much in terms of accumulation. Brisk winds continue Saturday, keeping temperatures in the 30s for much of the day. Expect gusts...
NEWS10 ABC
1/14/23: A Brighter Day for Sunday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. A chilly afternoon today with stubborn clouds and at times a bit of a breeze from the north. Temperatures did not get out of the upper 20s to near 30, which is a bit more typical for the middle of January. Skies should turn mostly sunny Sunday, but temperatures will stay near freezing with most in the low to mid 30s.
Sunny and windy Sunday for New Jersey
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a sunny and windy Sunday in New Jersey.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: As rain departs, weekend dry but chilly
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving cold front will pass through the New York and New Jersey area Friday, bringing a return to January conditions by the end of the day. Folks can expect rain showers in the morning, tapering off by afternoon as the front will move offshore. Temperatures will be mild early with a high of 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.
fallriverreporter.com
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
Where is the snow? Streak of snowless days in the tri-state nears record
A big part of our winter weather has largely been missing -- where is the snow? And for parts of the tri-state area, the streak of snowless days is approaching an all-time record.
pix11.com
Some showers forecast for morning commute in NY, NJ
A complex storm system makes its way toward the East Coast on Thursday. A weak frontal boundary moves in well ahead of the main system, bringing a few light showers in the morning. During the day, we may get some drizzle around, but heavier rain will make its way at night as the main storm moves through the region.
NJ Weather: Timeline of Rain, Wind, and Mild Temperatures
Our one and only storm system of the week has arrived. And, as we have discussed, it's really not a "winter storm" for New Jersey. Accompanied by warming temperatures, it's going to be another wet one. Between Thursday, Thursday night, and early Friday, we're going to pick up between a quarter-inch (south) and an inch (north) of fresh rainfall.
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ
Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
Another storm will bring more snow to the state on Sunday
Warmer and drier weather will settle back in for Friday and Saturday. Another storm will spread rain and snow across the state Saturday night through early Monday
pix11.com
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. NYC concert celebrates cultural...
Timing Shifts For Major Storm Packed With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Sleet, Snow
The projected timing for a significant storm bringing a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, sleet, and snow has changed. The system is now expected to arrive in this region earlier than had been earlier predicted, on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, before continuing through the afternoon and intensify…
WSAZ
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
(WSAZ) - The morning dawned with many of our western counties feeding on a warm southerly inflow with temperatures already in the 50s. The eastern mountain counties were still as cool as the upper 30s, but that was soon to change. Showers and storms have already moved in during the morning hours, both a sign of the instability to come but oddly enough, also ‘steam release’ that will help use up the storm energy in the air prior to the arrival of a notable storm front closer to midday and beyond. Areas this morning that see sunshine and experience warmer air may well consider themselves lucky to have such ‘pleasant’ weather in January, but these are the places about which we’re most concerned. These regions, particularly the southern coalfields counties of KY and WV, will have a lot more storm energy available in the air to be used when the storm lines roll through. The risk for severe weather is real -- and even though it is low, the chances for gusty winds, hail, and even a tornado is not zero. Please be sure to stay on-top of the latest weather (a great way to do this is through the use of our free Weather App). These storms will be passing through this afternoon, and then tonight the winds wrap around the northwest, driving in colder air with which will stay the weekend.
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
N.J. weather: When it comes to this low-snow winter, we are not alone
It may be of little solace to all the folks in New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia who actually enjoy winters with snow on the ground. But, we are not alone. The people way up north in Boston are also going through a rare winter season with hardly any snowflakes falling from the sky.
Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches
East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
