Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbap.com
Protests Against NCAA for Allowing Trans Athletes
(WBAP/KLIF) — The NCAA convention in San Antonio was met with protestors aimed at protecting women’s sports. Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines led a group of about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention, who were protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. The group also threatened the NCAA with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies. Gaines competed in last year’s swimming and diving championships against Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas, who became first transgender woman to win a national title.
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
gotodestinations.com
Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023
Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
Kait 8
IRS: Taxes can be filed starting Jan. 23
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23. The government agency announced Thursday that the deadline to file will be Tuesday, April 18, because of April 15 falling on the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday on Monday, April 17.
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
MySanAntonio
Why Henry Cisneros, at 75, has too much unfinished business to retire
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who hasn’t held public office since his tenure as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ended nearly 26 years ago, is working on several public infrastructure projects. These...
KSAT 12
Have you seen her? New Braunfels police searching for missing 16-year-old
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 16-year-old from New Braunfels is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to find her. Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, was last seen on the morning of Jan. 6 when she left her home in Avery Park with her dog, New Braunfels Police said in a Facebook post.
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
CBS Austin
New Braunfels PD searching for man who assaulted ATM technician, stole money
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted an ATM technician and stole money earlier this month. The incident happened on Jan. 2 around 12 p.m. at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union, located...
Man dies in car crash after Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies police chase
He was evading arrest, BCSO said.
Comments / 0