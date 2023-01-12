ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Protests Against NCAA for Allowing Trans Athletes

(WBAP/KLIF) — The NCAA convention in San Antonio was met with protestors aimed at protecting women’s sports. Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines led a group of about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention, who were protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. The group also threatened the NCAA with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies. Gaines competed in last year’s swimming and diving championships against Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas, who became first transgender woman to win a national title.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kait 8

Jan. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
JONESBORO, AR
gotodestinations.com

Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023

Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kait 8

IRS: Taxes can be filed starting Jan. 23

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting income tax returns on Jan. 23. The government agency announced Thursday that the deadline to file will be Tuesday, April 18, because of April 15 falling on the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday on Monday, April 17.
JONESBORO, AR
MySanAntonio

Why Henry Cisneros, at 75, has too much unfinished business to retire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who hasn’t held public office since his tenure as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ended nearly 26 years ago, is working on several public infrastructure projects. These...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kait 8

Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy