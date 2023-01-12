Driver dies in horrific crash following high-speed chase with deputies on Far West Side

Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after truck flips over following rollover accident on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after a rollover accident on the Northeast Side. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35 and Eisenhauer Road. Police said the driver was speeding when he hit a concrete pillar and the truck flipped over. The driver...
news4sanantonio.com
Young boy arrested after robbery spree ended in crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A juvenile boy was arrested after a robbery spree ended in a crash on the South Side. The robberies began around 9 a.m. Wednesday off North New Braunfels Avenue near Interstate 37. Police said the young boy was in the process of robbing someone when he fired...
news4sanantonio.com
Speeding driver walks away after car bursts into flames following rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a driver survived after being involved in a rollover accident where the car burst into flames. The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday along with Loop 1604 and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
news4sanantonio.com
One dead after crash on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Northwest Side. The crash happened late this afternoon, underneath Loop 1604 and the I-10 Interchange. A construction truck and a smaller car were involved in the fatal crash. Traffic was backed up about a half mile on I-10 West...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County deputy arrested after threatening, tasing cadets, police say
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Bexar County Deputy, Andrew Garcia, 23, Thursday afternoon. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, authorities became aware of a cadet who made an outcry weeks prior while being trained by Garcia. The cadet claimed that they were tased or threatened with a taser during their time with Garcia.
news4sanantonio.com
Reward increased to $15,000 after man is gunned down inside his own apartment
SAN ANTONIO - The reward has been increased in the hopes of tracking down a murder suspect after a man was shot and killed inside his own apartment back in 2021. The deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. on July 1, 2021 at the Alamo Estates Apartments off Midcrown Drive near Walzem Road on the Northeast Side.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels teens arrested after shooting at two people
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a shooting occurred and narcotics were found by police. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 200 block of Rhine Road about a mile away from Canyon High School. Police say that...
news4sanantonio.com
Man injured after the car he was in was shot at multiple times on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to piece together what happened that led up to a man being shot while in his car early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. when police were called out to Horizon Lake near Sinclair Road on the city's Southwest Side. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle near Randolph Air Force Base
UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas - A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Randolph Air Force Base. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday along Farm-to-Market 78 near Loop 1604. Universal City Police said the woman was walking on the road when she was hit by a vehicle....
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating double homicide at East Side hotel
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a double homicide at an East Side hotel. Police were called out around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Travelodge off Interstate 35 North. Check back for more information on this developing story.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for assaulting elderly man who gave him a ride, affidavit records show
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after he assaulted an elderly man during a robbery last month, according to affidavit records. Baldemar Dillon Valdez, 31, was getting a ride from the alleged victim to a Jack-In-The-Box and then to an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Broadview Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
news4sanantonio.com
Man wanted for stealing $55,000 worth of equipment from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a suspect who stole $55,000 worth of supplies from a construction site. On Dec. 30, 2022, a male suspect drove a black Chevy Silverado truck onto a construction site on the 1300 block of S. Foster Rd.
news4sanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being shot at North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - A man is hospitalized after being shot at a North Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Bresview near Lockhill Selma Road. Police said that a meetup between some people turned into a shooting. When they arrived, they...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being thrown from car during rollover accident in Far Northwest Bexar Co.
FAR NORTHWEST BEXAR COUNTY - A man is dead after a horrific rollover along a busy highway near Boerne. The deadly accident happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 and Limestone Pass in Far Northwest Bexar County. Deputies said the driver was speeding when he lost control and...
news4sanantonio.com
It's called a highway 'takeover.' Here's what to do if you get stuck in one
SAN ANTONIO — It's the video that's been the talk of the town and seen millions of times. It shows I-10 blocked, gunshots ringing out and cars trying to get through. We spoke with those caught in the middle of last night's highway takeover that's taken over social media.
news4sanantonio.com
Jury selection underway for Air Force Major accused of killing his wife in 2019
San Antonio- Jury selection began for the man accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2019. Air Force Major Andre McDonald is charged with first degree murder of his wife Andreen McDonald. McDonald was present during the first day of jury selection. He appeared confident walking into...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen a week ago
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago. Skylar Marie Powers has been missing since Monday, January 09 near 410 on the West Side. The 15-year-old has straight brown hair, blue eyes and is 5...
news4sanantonio.com
Lights On! builds cooperation between the community and law enforcement
SAN ANTONIO - A new program is hoping to boost the community's relationships with law enforcement one taillight at a time. The program is called ‘Lights On!’. It is a partnership with law enforcement and car repair shops to replace traffic tickets with repair vouchers. The program vouchers are...
news4sanantonio.com
Vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus restored by VIA, on display at MLK March festivities
SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit had a dream to restore a piece of San Antonio history. And that dream came true on Monday. The transit service announced that the vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus that was a signature VIA's fleet throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has been restored. VIA said in a statement that this “rolling museum” highlights the role of public transportation in the modern civil rights movement,
