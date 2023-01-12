ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide 1/14/2023 Picks Predictions Previews

The LSU Tigers will go against the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide in NCAAB action in Coleman Coliseum, AL, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET. LSU won 12 of its first 13 games and 7 consecutive before losing its momentum. Unfortunately for the Tigers, all three of their losses came against teams from their conference, jeopardizing their promising start to the year.
The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana

The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.

If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout

Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
GSU grad named to Board of Regents

David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?

After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
Xan John announces candidacy for governor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former candidate for U.S. Senate says he is now running for governor. Xan John (R), of Lafayette, announced his candidacy on Friday. John says, though, that he is backing Attorney General Jeff Landry in the race, and does not expect to win this term. John says he is looking to the future.
Louisiana man accused of robbing convenience store workers at gunpoint

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 2, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed Robbery complaint at a convenience store in Marion, La. Deputies learned that a male suspect demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store’s cashier. According to deputies, they identified […]
