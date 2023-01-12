The LSU Tigers will go against the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide in NCAAB action in Coleman Coliseum, AL, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET. LSU won 12 of its first 13 games and 7 consecutive before losing its momentum. Unfortunately for the Tigers, all three of their losses came against teams from their conference, jeopardizing their promising start to the year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO