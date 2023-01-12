Read full article on original website
tonyspicks.com
LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide 1/14/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The LSU Tigers will go against the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide in NCAAB action in Coleman Coliseum, AL, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET. LSU won 12 of its first 13 games and 7 consecutive before losing its momentum. Unfortunately for the Tigers, all three of their losses came against teams from their conference, jeopardizing their promising start to the year.
KNOE TV8
Wossman wins five straight after beating Bossier, Bulldogs get the sweep on Sterlington, Lincoln Prep beats St. Frederick on the road
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman remains hot after being Bossier, 74-65. This weeks Aaron’s Ace, Antron Mason II, drops 32 points on the Bearkats. Both lady and men Carroll teams get the sweep on Sterlington. Lincoln Prep having a sneaky good season, they roll into Monroe and beat St. Frederick, 61-47.
KPLC TV
KPLC looking into fight between Washington-Marion, Eunice at basketball game
Eunice, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has received videos of a brawl between Washington-Marion and Eunice at a basketball game Friday night. The video shows both players and fans involved. It is not clear what led to the fight. KPLC has reached out to numerous agencies, including the LHSAA which oversees...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana
The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.
If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Grambling ponds stocked with rainbow trout
Rainbow trout are not a native species to Louisiana, but they are considered a fun and exciting fish to catch. And now there are plenty to be found in Lincoln Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began stocking 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout, including Elmore Mayfield Park in Ruston and City Park in Grambling on Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU grad named to Board of Regents
David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Locally owned Mexican restaurant opening in North Lafayette
A Mexican restaurant, which first opened in St. Martinville, will be expanding to Lafayette Parish.
KNOE TV8
Xan John announces candidacy for governor
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former candidate for U.S. Senate says he is now running for governor. Xan John (R), of Lafayette, announced his candidacy on Friday. John says, though, that he is backing Attorney General Jeff Landry in the race, and does not expect to win this term. John says he is looking to the future.
Another Lafayette Location of a Popular Restaurant Opens Soon
A second location is in the works for a Lafayette restaurant.
KNOE TV8
Homicide case in Morehouse Parish hits 10-year anniversary, still no suspects
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, will mark 10 years since a California woman’s body was found in Morehouse Parish. Julia Vogel’s death was ruled a homicide. One of her childhood friends said she doesn’t go one day without thinking, ‘who killed Julia?’
What are the Top Paying Jobs at the New Louisiana Buc-ee’s?
After much anticipation and speculation, Buc-ee's announced they are, in fact, opening their first location in Louisiana. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told KEEL News Tuesday morning:. "This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in...
Louisiana man accused of robbing convenience store workers at gunpoint
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 2, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed Robbery complaint at a convenience store in Marion, La. Deputies learned that a male suspect demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store’s cashier. According to deputies, they identified […]
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
