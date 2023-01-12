ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office were called to assist the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive who had been seen at a residence in the 11000 block of Newbury Court, just outside of Fredericksburg.

While Spotsylvania deputies were en route to the location, Arlington Police officers reportedly saw the suspect — 38-year-old Nigere Dominic Willingham of Arlington, Va. — injuring a dog. According to authorities, officers attempted to bring Willingham into custody but he ran into the home and barricaded himself inside.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team arrived at the scene shortly after, according to authorities. After five hours of unsuccessful negotiation attempts, the SWAT team entered the house and found Willingham inside the attic underneath the insulation.

Two people forced from home after structure fire in Chesterfield County

Willingham was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with the following:

  • Alexandria :
    • Felony strangulation
    • Misdemeanor assault and battery
  • Arlington:
    • Felony strangulation
    • Misdemeanor assault and battery
    • Obstruction of a wireless device
  • Spotsylvania:
    • Obstruction of justice

Willingham is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The injured dog was transported by animal control officers to a local emergency animal hospital where it is being treated for a serious injury. Willingham’s animal cruelty charges are pending further investigation.

WRIC - ABC 8News

