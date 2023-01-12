ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot over a vape cartridge deal that went wrong. Around 1:26 a.m. police responded to the 16400 block of Henderson Pass at the Summit of Henderson Pass Apartment homes for a shooting in progress. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

