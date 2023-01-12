Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
Sullivan sheriff finds himself on a walk among warriors
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
wjhl.com
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton puts away Science Hill behind Stephens’ big shot
ELIZABETHTON — In one of the sloppiest games of the season, Elizabethton was able to pull out a non-conference win over Science Hill on Saturday at Treadway Gymnasium 48-43. Senior guard Nate Stephens nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 57.1 seconds left to put the Cyclones up 11 at 47-36 and seal the deal.
Johnson City Press
Commission looks at temporary stopping rezoning on South Fork of Holston
A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study of the area is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the commission...
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Dr. Pamela Mims part of national biotech project
Government, business and education leaders across the United States are working collaboratively to make clear to high school students and others that bio-industrial manufacturing is a career path open to all. Dr. Pamela Mims is one of several at East Tennessee State University powering this national endeavor.
Johnson City Press
Prep roundup: Volunteer corrals Hawkins County rival Cherokee
CHURCH HILL — A free throw-shooting contest broke out late in the Hawkins County rivalry game on Thursday night, but Volunteer was still able to hold off Cherokee 58-49. The two teams combined to make 26 of 62 free throws as 30 fouls were called in the second half. Volunteer’s Andrew Knittel had another solid outing, netting a game-high 24 points while Cason Christian finished with 10 points.
Johnson City Press
Three boys, one girl earn titles for Science Hill at Fandetti-Richardson Brawl
Science Hill had six boys reach the finals and three earn championships in their weight classes at Saturday’s 23rd annual Fandetti-Richardson Brawl. Devon Medina, one of four Science Hill seniors to reach the finals, repeated as 195-pound champion of the home wrestling meet with an exciting sudden victory over Bryce Gadson from Cox Mill (N.C.) High School.
Johnson City Press
Leg kicks lead to Cole victory in Showcase 29 main event
KINGSPORT — Chandler Cole put his best foot forward in a totally different kind of combat sport. Cole, the wrestling coach at Eastside (Va.) High School and a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who has been featured on the Ultimate Fighter, won Saturday’s K1 kickboxing main event at Showcase 29 at MeadowView Resort Conference Convention Center.
2022 monster year for Kingsport new home construction
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Johnson City Press
KIngsport to mark MLK's legacy with parade, luncheon and vigil
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1967. Those words from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ring true today, 55 years after the famed civil rights leader was shot to death 500 miles from Kingsport on the other side of Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Gate City earns Mountain 7 sweep of Lee
BEN HUR — Gunner Garrett and the Gate City Blue Devils had too much firepower for host Lee High on Friday night. Garrett pumped in 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in leading the Blue Devils to a 76-60 Mountain 7 District boys basketball victory.
supertalk929.com
Convicted, Armed Felon, Resists Johnson City Police, Before Falling And Being Captured
A convicted Felon in Johnson City is behind bars after he actively resists police and then fled on foot before being captured. Police attempted to pull over Brian Heatherly on East Fairview Avenue but Heatherly was not compliant and actively resisted officers while they attempted to arrest him. Heatherly ran from police and then fell to the ground and officers were then able to take him into custody and then discovered Heatherly was armed. Heatherly is charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest and Simple Assault on a First Responder.
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
Johnson City Press
Towering presence: 7-foot DI prospect Ramsey making mark in senior season at Abingdon
ABINGDON — It’s not hard to spot Evan Ramsey on the basketball court. Inconspicuous the 7-foot Abingdon senior most definitely is not.
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
wjhl.com
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Washington Co. residents survey storm damage.
Johnson City Press
Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20
KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College's Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) has developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce holds 108th Annual Meeting, appoints new leadership
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, introduced a new slate of board members Thursday at its 108th Annual Meeting. The chamber also held a transfer of leadership and inducted a new member into the Chamber Hall of Fame.
