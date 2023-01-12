The Ohio State Buckeyes will go against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in NCAAB action in Jersey Mike’s Arena, NJ, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:15 PM ET. The Ohio State Buckeyes want to get out of their rut. They started Big Ten play 2-0 and now uncharacteristically dropped three straight games.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO