Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Texas DPS pursuit ends outside northwest El Paso home, suspect facing human smuggling charges
EL PASO, Texas -- A Juarez man is now facing human smuggling charges after a pursuit that ended outside a northwest El Paso home Wednesday morning, according to spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS says the chase started along Transmountain Road. The driver, 34-year-old Federico Ceniceros...
KFOX 14
SUV crashes into northwest El Paso home following chase involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle chase that started on Transmountain Road ended in a northwest El Paso neighborhood, with an SUV crashing into a home. The vehicle crashed into a home at 7523 Porterhouse Court, just off Redd and Resler Drives. A man identified as Federico Ceniceros,...
KFOX 14
Bond denied for man accused at firing at authorities during high-speed chase in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man suspected of shooting his wife and later was involved in a slew of armed robberies followed by a police pursuit appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a police...
cbs4local.com
Video of El Paso officer detaining juvenile during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector Update
Shooting suspect aprehended multiple smuggling schemes thwarted this past week. Highest in profile was Roberto Esquivel, the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New Mexico Highway 146 near Animas on January 5.
KVIA
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who had led the department for almost 15 years, died Tuesday. Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced his death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. “It is with heavy heart that we share this sad news that our beloved leader...
KFOX 14
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
Police: Shooting at house party preceded viral video of teenage girl’s arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A video of an El Paso police officer detaining a teenage girl has been circulating on social media. The department responded to the video by making an statement Monday, Jan 16 and trying to provide some context to the incident. According to the statement sent out by police, the video […]
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in east El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in east El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in east El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
KFOX 14
Friend, former police officer remembers fallen EPPD Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with KFOX14,...
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
KFOX 14
Anthony ISD makes changes after student gets locked out during lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was locked out of his school classroom during a lockdown is calling for an overhaul of the district’s safety procedures. The boy was locked out of his classroom while police searched for an accused shooter in...
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility back on Jan 10. Renz’s mother tells KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as […]
KFOX 14
Van lands atop vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A van landed atop of two vehicles in a parking lot in central El Paso. It happened around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot for Bassett Place and Costco. According to El Paso Fire, no serious injuries were reported. They did not provide...
Crime of Week: Police continue search for couple involved in hit and run
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying a couple that fled the scene of a crash that left a man seriously injured in Central El Paso. This is the “Crime of the Week.” On Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 2:18 […]
KFOX 14
Construction crew damages gas line in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A damaged gas line caused gas to leak Wednesday afternoon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood. A construction crew hit a gas line in the 500 block of Cortez Drive near Delta Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to El Paso Fire officials. No injuries...
KFOX 14
Resident displaced after fire rips through mobile home in Las Cruces
One Las Cruces resident is without a place to live after a fire at a mobile home.The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the 2300 block of South Valley Drive, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes after the first crew arrived at the scene.It's believed the fire started in a utility closet before it spread, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the mobile home. Investigators told our news crew that no one was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, but one person was displaced.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. RECOMMENDED: 2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
Police: Man dies when he fails to negotiate curve, hits guard rail and wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 59-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in South-Central El Paso when he lost control of his vehicle in a sharp curve, hit a guard rail and concrete barrier and was ejected, El Paso police said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday along the 6700 block of El […]
KFOX 14
Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
KFOX 14
El Paso man pleads guilty to operating Ponzi scheme disguised as crypto investment firm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to five counts of wire fraud. According to court documents, Abner Tinoco, 27, operated a Ponzi scheme through his business by soliciting millions of dollars of investments from clients and claiming he would invest their money into funds dealing with cryptocurrency and foreign exchange markets.
