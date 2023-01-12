Advance screening of 'A Man Called Otto' features film's local co-star

Peter Lawson Jones, a Cleveland native and one of the stars of the soon-to-be-released “A Man Called Otto,” will be at a Special Red Carpet Advance Screening of the film Thursday evening, with proceeds from the event going to support a scholarship fund at College Now Greater Cleveland, according to event information on the organization’s website.

The new film, also starring Tom Hanks, will be screened at the event at Cinemark Valley View at 6001 Canal Road in Valley View beginning at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A with Jones, also a Democratic politician who has served as Cuyahoga County Commissioner and a state representative.

General admission tickets are $50 and VIP tickets are $100, which include a VIP reception with Jones at 6 p.m. and a swag bag, the event listing states. Both tickets also include an event-specific piece of art by Gloria K. Ritter. A portion of the donation will be tax deductible.

Proceeds from the pre-screening will provide financial support for the Charles and Margaret Jones Scholarship Fund at College Now Greater Cleveland, a fund established by Jones in honor of his late parents’ living legacy, according to the website for College Now. To date, over $40,000 has been awarded to 19 students through the fund; their graduation rate is 74%, compared to the 29% graduation rate of a typical low-income college student.

“As much as I’m eagerly anticipating seeing myself on screen with America’s most beloved actor, I am even more excited about continuing my parents’ legacy by hosting this red carpet advance screening and benefit,” said Jones in a news release. “Tom Hanks, plus an entertaining film with a beautiful message performed by a wonderfully diverse and talented cast, plus an opportunity to help deserving low and moderate-income students realize their dream of attending college – is there a better way to spend an evening?”

“A Man Called Otto” stars Hanks as Otto, “a grump who's given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all,” states the movie’s description on IMDB.com. “When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.”

Click here for more information on the Special Red Carpet Advance Screening and to purchase tickets.

