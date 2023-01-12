ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon rain and storms expected on Thursday

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/12) 02:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a mild start to the day with temperatures currently in the low 40s for most places.

Today is going to be pretty warm with highs likely hitting the 50s for a couple of hours this afternoon.

You'll want to grab the umbrella if you plan on heading out and enjoying the mild afternoon weather, but this morning will be mainly dry with just a couple of pockets of drizzle to contend with. I have noon temperatures in the upper 40s. Overall around 0.6" of rain is expected to fall this afternoon through midnight when rain chances over to snow.

Hour-by-hour conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Snow showers will probably be heavier than what you are expecting with little sticking due to warm temperatures that will still be in place. Snow could start as soon as 1 a.m. tonight with Pittsburgh likely seeing around an inch of snow falling and maybe a light dusting of snow for an hour or so.

Temperatures for early Friday morning. KDKA Weather Center

The heaviest snow will occur before the Friday morning rush and with the changeover happening a couple of hours before temperatures hit freezing, road conditions should be pretty decent. Friday highs will be hit at midnight (39°) with temperatures falling to the mid to low 30s for the rest of the morning and staying there.

Looking ahead, Saturday will see snow showers wrapping up before sunrise.  Saturday's highs will likely only hit around 32° and will be the coldest day of the next week and probably the coldest day of the rest of the month.

Sunday highs will tick up to the mid-30s after a chilly start to the day that sees morning lows seasonal.

Highs will be back in the upper 40s by Monday with temperatures for the rest of next week expected to at least hit the 40s.

7-day forecast: January 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

