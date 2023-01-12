ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Romania searches 7 homes in case of influencer Andrew Tate

By NICOLAE DUMITRACHE AND STEPHEN McGRATH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEpc8_0kC90g4C00
Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained last month in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, and later arrested for 30 days after a court decision. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s anti-organized crime agency has carried out seven additional house searches in its investigation into divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate, an official said Thursday.

Ramona Bolla, spokesperson for the agency, DIICOT, said searches are taking place in the counties of Bucharest, Ilfov, and Prahova “in order to obtain further evidence.”

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was detained on Dec. 29. in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women were also arrested.

On Tuesday, a court upheld a judge’s Dec. 30 move to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Thursday’s searches come a day after Tate lost a second appeal this week at a Bucharest court, where he challenged the seizure of assets by prosecutors in the late December raids, including properties, land, and a fleet of luxury cars. More than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers have also been seized so far.

Bolla said that the court “decided that the seizures are legal and (that) the goods remain at our disposal.” If they can prove the Tates made money through human trafficking, the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims, she said.

Crime

DIICOT says it has identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured by pretenses of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into performing in pornography that was intended to make money for their alleged persecutors.

“We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights ... as well as the presumption of innocence,” DIICOT added in its statement Thursday.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

___

McGrath contributed from Sighisoara, Romania.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
New York Post

Andrew Tate messaged underaged girls, daughter of prominent Romanian pol claims

The daughter of a prominent Romanian politician claims disgraced influencer Andrew Tate contacted her and several classmates when they were young teens — trying to lure some with the promise of a date. “I was contacted by Andrew Tate, the older of the Tate brothers, three years ago when I was just 16,” Daria Gușă told Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal in an interview provided to The Post. “I was a bit surprised, because I had just made my Instagram account — I had a couple hundred followers,” she said. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, was arrested in Romania last week...
New York Post

Andrew Tate possibly hospitalized in Romania

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate‘s Twitter account posted a story Sunday saying he or his brother ended up in the hospital while being held in a Romanian jail on suspicion of sex trafficking. The online account posted a vague message that read “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.” It’s not clear who wrote the tweet, but it included a link to a report from the Romanian outlet Spy News which said Tate or his brother, Tristan, ended up going to a hospital. The report said the visit occurred after the brothers were given routine medical checks in jail. Late last month, police in tactical gear descended on a villa where the Tate brothers were staying and took them into police custody.  Romanian prosecutors claim the duo held multiple women against their will and forced them to perform sex acts while being filmed. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, garnered some fame in 2016 when he appeared on the UK reality TV show “Big Brother.” He has since claimed to possess more than $100 million and acts as a “success coach” for men. 
New York Post

Romanian authorities seize several luxury cars from Andrew Tate

Romanian authorities seized luxury cars Saturday from accused rapist and sex trafficker Andrew Tate’s compound. A Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz along with other cars were seen being taken from the property on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, Reuters reported. Romanian police Thursday raided seven homes as part of their investigation into Tate, a social media influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist. The raid came a day after Tate lost a bid to get back assets previously seized, including his cars. The U.S.-born Tate, 36, remains in custody facing a slew of serious sex-crime charges after his Dec. 29 arrest. He was arrested with his brother and two Romanian women. They have denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors told Reuters earlier this week they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes tied to the suspects to prevent the assets from being sold or hidden. In early January, authorities took 11 luxury cars belonging to Tate and his brother including a $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron that Tate used to taunt Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Officials have said they could use the seized assets to “cover the expenses of the investigation and damages to the victims” if prosecutors can prove the Tates made money through human trafficking.
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Vice

The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
The Independent

Andrew Tate: Romanian police announce fresh raids as seven homes searched

Romanian authorities have announced fresh raids in the investigation against Andrew Tate as seven homes are searched. DIICOT, the prosecutors overseeing the case announced that seven homes were searched on Thursday morning in Bucharest, Ilfov counties and Prahova. It comes after Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan this week lost their appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape. Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said a Bucharest appeals court late on Tuesday...
New York Post

Holocaust survivors find little comfort in conviction of Nazi death camp’s ‘Secretary of Evil’

The conviction of a former Nazi concentration camp typist dubbed the “Secretary of Evil” was a more hollow victory than a Hanukkah miracle for 95-year-old Aron Krell.“It’s like a joke,” the Holocaust survivor said of the verdict against Irmgard Furchner, 97, in Germany — delivered more than 75 years after the end of the Holocaust. “To me, it doesn’t mean anything. It can never undo what evil happened,” said the Upper East Side resident whose mother’s death at the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk, Poland, left him with no living relatives.  Furchner, tried in a special juvenile court because she was a teenager...
The Independent

Andrew Tate – live: Brothers lose Romanian court appeal against 30-day detention

A Romanian official said an appeals court has upheld the 30-day arrest of influencer Andrew Tate on charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape.Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said the court late on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Mr Tate against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.Prosecutors can now seek to extend the detention period for the 36-year-old former kickboxer and controversial influencer to 180 days.Mr Tate and his brother, who was arrested in the same operation, earlier appeared in a Bucharest appeals court to...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
618K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy