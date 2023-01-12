Read full article on original website
SBF says latest revelation is “misleading” about FTX.US solvency
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said on Jan. 17 that FTX.US was solvent, adding that customers should be given access to their funds. SBF was reacting to new revelations made by the FTX management about the shortfalls in the U.S. subsidiary. The claims are “misleading” because it does not consider...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: 3AC founders building new exchange; SBF maligned by ex-FTX US president
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 16 saw the founders of Three Arrows Capital (and the founders of CoinFLEX) raise funds for a new crypto exchange. Elsewhere, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faced harsh words from former FTX.US president Brett Harrison. Plus, Binance has recovered funds from an attack on the DeFi platform Harmony, ImmutableX has topped web3 funding charts, and Korbit is monitoring the accounts of employees and their families. Plus, research on Bitcoin’s price action.
Deployed ETH smart contracts surge 453% in Q4 2022
The number of deployed smart contracts on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet surged by 453% in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the year-over-year growth was calculated as 293%, according to a recent report from Alchemy. The report used libraries (developer tools that are easily read and applied), smart contracts, and...
South Korean exchange Korbit to monitor accounts of employees, family members
Korbit exchange announced plans to monitor the accounts of its employees and their family members in a bid to improve internal control standards, according to local media reports. News 1 Korea reported the announcement and said that the additional monitoring of family members was not mandatory in the country for...
Breakdown of current FTX assets shows $3.5B in crypto, $250M in real estate
Recently released court findings have revealed that FTX.com had $1.6 billion in crypto assets at the time of the bankruptcy petition. However, the total value of all assets recovered by FTX Debtors came to $5.5 billion, including cash, crypto, and illiquid securities. As $5.5 billion in total assets were recovered...
Immutable X games collected largest Web3 funding of 2022 – over $900M
Immutable X (IMX) games raised the most significant amount in Web3 funding in 2022, according to a recent report by Delphi Digital. Immutable X exclusive games and Immutable X-based multi-chain games received roughly $300 million and over $600 million in funding, respectively. With these investments, Immutable X passed Solana and...
CFTC commissioner says foreign discussions over crypto standards are underway
CFTC commissioner Caroline Pham stated that multiple countries are discussing global crypto regulations during an interview with Bloomberg on Jan. 17. Pham said that she has recently met with several international regulators to discuss the implementation of crypto standards worldwide. Pham explained:. “[I’ve been] going out there and talking to...
Decentraland shoots up 73% to pre-FTX collapse level
Decentraland (MANA) has recorded a strong performance over the past week, growing 73% to $0.7090 at the time of press. This falls just short of MANA’s pre-FTX collapse price of $0.7137. Since Jan. 08, the total crypto market cap has grown substantially, adding $156 billion to set off a...
3AC, CoinFLEX co-founders looking to raise $25M for new crypto exchange
Defunct Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu — along with CoinFLEX co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam — are looking to raise about $25 million to launch a new crypto exchange called GTX. GTX is designed to help creditors of bankrupt exchanges like...
CoinFLEX could drive up creditor equity value via GTX venture — and rebrand
CoinFLEX could indirectly compensate its creditors with equity value resulting from the launch of the newly-unveiled GTX exchange, according to a Jan. 16 statement. The company made several statements suggesting that CoinFLEX creditors, who are currently prevented from fully withdrawing funds, could benefit from GTX. That value would come from...
Thailand’s SEC mandates exchanges to establish digital wallet management system
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has mandated digital asset providers to establish a digital wallet management system to ensure the safety of customers’ assets. The SEC on Jan. 17 released three sets of requirements aimed at providing regulatory guidelines for digital asset providers/exchanges to establish an...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin breaks $21,000 in sustained bull market performance
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $13.12 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $979 billion — up 1.28% from $979 billion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 1.89% and 1.47% to $409.2 billion and $192 billion, respectively.
Genesis rumored to be preparing bankruptcy filing as soon as next week
Genesis Trading, the institutional trading platform owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG,) is reportedly preparing a “prepackaged” bankruptcy filing with creditors. On Jan. 18, Bloomberg reported, “Genesis Global Capital is laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing as soon as this week.” The news gives some clarification as to a timeline for creditors to be paid back. However, the halting of dividends on Jan. 17 for DCG investors was perhaps the most significant indicator yet that things are looking dire within the group.
Bitcoin moves toward neutral sentiment on Fear & Greed index
For the first time since April 2022, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index (FGI) has moved out of the ‘fear’ zone and into ‘neutral.’. Over the weekend, Bitcoin reached a score of 52 on the index as Bitcoin pushed over $21,000. As of press time, the score...
Alameda had $65B artificial credit line, 43,000% more than FTX market makers
A recent court filing in the FTX bankruptcy case has revealed a “$65 billion backdoor” between Alameda and FTX. The filing includes a deck detailing the current findings relative to FTX group funds. The deck includes an illustration of the FTX liquidation process alongside a code sample that...
Active crypto developers grew 5% YoY despite market decline
BitcoinMonthly active developers grew 5% YoY, despite a more than 70% decline in crypto prices in 2022, according to a recent crypto developer report from venture firm Electric Capital. The report also outlined more than 8% YoY growth in Full-Time developers. The report said:. “Full-Time developer growth is the most...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu post gains amid flat top 10 performance
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $640 million in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $991.48 billion — down 0.07% from $992.12 billion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin market cap decreased by 0.24% to $409.29 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap increased to $193.19 billion — up 0.39%.
Bitcoin mining emissions down 10% as Kazakhstan’s hash rate share decreases
Kazakhstan’s share in the global Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate decreased to 6.4% since the first quarter of 2022, which brought the carbon emissions of the whole network down 10%, according to ClimateTech Vice Chair Daniel Batten’s recent analysis. Batten said that the mainstream media failed to reveal this...
ConsenSys CEO confirms layoffs, firm to focus on scaling core offerings
ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lupin said in a Jan. 18 letter that the firm is focusing on scaling its core offerings and will lay off 96 employees – 11% of its workforce to “adjust to challenging and uncertain market.”. The CEO said:. We are extremely grateful for their contributions...
Research: A review of bitcoin mining company holdings in 2022
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that Marathon, Hut8, and Riot built the top three largest Bitcoin (BTC) pools, while Bit Digital recorded a 134% growth in reserves in nine months. BTC miners in 2022. BTC miners entered the year 2022 with resources acquired through cheap debt in 2021. The...
