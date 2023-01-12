Genesis Trading, the institutional trading platform owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG,) is reportedly preparing a “prepackaged” bankruptcy filing with creditors. On Jan. 18, Bloomberg reported, “Genesis Global Capital is laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing as soon as this week.” The news gives some clarification as to a timeline for creditors to be paid back. However, the halting of dividends on Jan. 17 for DCG investors was perhaps the most significant indicator yet that things are looking dire within the group.

14 HOURS AGO