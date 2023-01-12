ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How young stars showed shades of the future as Tolton boys basketball held off Hickman

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
Hickman head coach Cray Logan smiled after Tolton held off the Kewpies 66-60.

The Trailblazers needed some late stops to beat a Hickman team that surged in the second half. A Tolton blowout in the making turned into a three-point game with 1:09 to play. Still, Logan couldn't be disappointed. His players put on a show and they knew it.

That's a credit to the young players that began to blossom into stars on Wednesday night at Hickman High.

"If we all had one distinct basketball team, I feel like we would dominate in Missouri for years and years," Logan said. "The fact that we're split up makes the competition even better."

The two talented teams have experienced starters, but the difference came as two underclassmen began to star.

Hickman's Brock Camp seized control of the game in the second half to bring Hickman within striking distance of Tolton. Tolton's Exavier Wilson made what 'Blazers' coach Jeremy Osborne said was the play of the game in the fourth quarter.

Camp's 20 points were a game-high, but Wilson helped close out the game with a late layup as he scored 17 of his own.

"Ran a play for him and he read it perfectly," Osborne said of an out-of-bounds play he ran for Wilson. "Read the slip, got the layup and that was a huge play."

Closing out Hickman was easier said than done, however. Tolton came out playing fast and with fewer mistakes in the first half. That allowed the Trailblazers to build a 32-21 halftime lead, which felt like a bigger margin than just 11 points.

Trailblazers' senior James Lee led the way for Tolton with 19 points, but Hickman's guards defended well. When Tolton center Evens Appolon got into foul trouble, that paved way for Camp to begin his second-half surge.

Camp posted up, drove to the basket and muscled his way to an 18-point second half.

"I felt like shooting the ball more and using my size for an advantage on them," Camp said. I felt like me not scoring most of the first half hurt us a lot. I felt like in the second half, I had to come alive and help us get back in the game."

Camp is just a sophomore. He said he wants to work on his jump shot and has ample time to fine-tune his abilities.

Not only does he have the rest of this season, but he has two more years to grow into a dominant player in Columbia, let alone the state.

"I believe that he has a lot more room and time than everybody else does to grow," Logan said. "As long as he takes 100-percent advantage of every second that's given to him, he's going be a really, really, really special player."

But, Camp wasn't the only player shining Wednesday. Wilson scored nine of his 17 points in the second half, including his layup that helped Tolton retain a slim lead.

No one had to look far if they wanted to know more about Wilson. Just turn to Camp, who played with Wilson on the AAU circuit last offseason with Mokan Elite. Camp described Wilson as quick, shifty and a three-level scorer.

Wilson sees things much simpler.

"I just gotta get my team into the offense and take care of the ball," Wilson said. "When I get the chance to score, get it to the basket."

Wilson is a key player on a Tolton team that's ranked second in Class 4, only behind defending Class 4 champion Vashon. His ability to score compliments Lee's all-around ability at point guard, while Appolon remains a fixture in the post and Izaak Porter can flourish into a player that can thrive in any spot on the court.

Tolton may have won Wednesday, but there's still much more basketball to come. They'll most likely rematch next season.

After all, Camp, Wilson and other underclassmen will have their chance to shine eventually in crosstown Columbia games. Their time is just getting started, and Wednesday was a reminder of that potential.

"I just saw a lot of talent. I see a lot of scholarships coming," Camp said. "I see a lot of talent on the court, man."

