Smith: Snowy owls scarce in Wisconsin - and beyond - this winter

By Paul A. Smith, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
It hasn't been a great winter for sighting snowy owls in Wisconsin.

Take Steven Thompson of Fond du Lac, for example.

Thompson, an avid bird photographer whose job brings him to Milwaukee twice a week, often takes a drive along the Milwaukee lakefront after work to look for the handsome white birds.

The area has been productive many times in the past. On Dec. 2, 2021, Thompson saw three snowies at once on a breakwall in the Milwaukee harbor. This winter, however, he has yet to see an owl in Milwaukee.

Undeterred, last Friday he turned to a couple other snowy hotspots in his bird book and had success. On a drive in an agricultural area of northeastern Wisconsin he spotted two distant snowies in the morning, then when he returned at 2:30 p.m., he found a female snowy resting in the field.

He waited in his car and was rewarded when, after 30 minutes, the owl took flight and landed on top of a roadside telephone pole.

Thompson lowered his window and captured stunning images of the relaxed owl, including one he titled "Giving the Peace Sign." The photo shows the bird stretching its left leg, feathered toes and long talons outstretched.

It was a rare and memorable encounter for Thompson and typified the experiences of birders in Wisconsin this winter.

Ryan Brady, conservation biologist with the Department of Natural Resources' Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation, keeps tabs on snowy owl sightings in Wisconsin.

This winter there have been about 25 unique snowy sightings in the state, Brady said, down markedly from many recent years.

"It’s very clearly not an irruption year," Brady said, using the term for the periodic, larger-than-normal southerly migration of northern species. "This year’s owls are also mostly adults. So we can deduce that it was a poor breeding season for snowy owls up north in summer 2022 and thus there are very few young birds on the landscape to irrupt southward."

In some years over the last decade, there had been more than 100 snowies documented in Wisconsin by early January.

Snowy owls nest on the Arctic tundra, often on a slight rise where wind keeps the ground free of snow. In years when the species' primary summer food source - lemmings - is high, snowies may raise 10 or more chicks per nest.

Although some birds stay in the Arctic year-round, others fly south each year, including to Wisconsin.

The owls winter in treeless areas, including frozen lakes and shorelines and prairies as well as human-controlled landscapes such as agricultural fields and airports. They occasionally roost on road signs, electrical poles and other elevated platforms.

Prey during winter includes mice, rabbits, ducks and gulls.

Since snowies nest in remote areas, have huge territories, and have unpredictable and widespread winter migrations, it's difficult to estimate their population.

The apparent poor reproduction in summer 2022 is raising concerns among scientists and wildlife watchers.

Scott Weidensaul, who leads Project SNOWstorm, a crowd-funded research project on snowy owls, called this winter a "virtual flat-liner so far" for snowy sightings.

The scarcity of the big white birds could be related to several things, he said in a Wednesday blog post.

"We know that, with the exception of the tip of Ellsemere Island in the Canadian Arctic, there were no known concentrations of nesting snowy owls in Canada last summer, unlike the productive breeding season in 2021," Weidensaul wrote.

In Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow), Alaska, Denver Holt’s Owl Research Institute team found more than 50 snowy owls on territory last summer, but located just a single nest. The researchers aren't sure why the vast majority didn’t breed.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI, or bird flu) sweeping across North America could also be playing a role. Weidensaul (in New England) and Brady (in Wisconsin) both confirmed snowy owls have been confirmed dead from HPAI in their areas.

If the virus was active in snowy nesting areas last summer it could have taken a toll on hatchlings.

"As raptors that often feed on birds, including waterfowl, it’s certainly possible they could be affected significantly," Brady said.

Weidensaul said several birds being tracked through Project SNOWstorm were lost last year due to unconfirmed reasons.

One bird with Wisconsin connections, however, continues to provide data. Columbia is a female snowy fitted in January 2020 with a transmitter at Goose Pond Madison Audubon Sanctuary near Arlington. The bird did travel north last summer near Hudson Bay but, as seen with the owls in Alaska, did not nest.

It did fly south as it has for the last three winters. This month it is staying in agricultural fields near Carman, Manitoba.

Another snowy has made headlines this winter because it has settled in Cypress, Calif., about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

The bird has also drawn crowds of awed onlookers.

“It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” said Nancy Caruso of Cypress in a New York Times article. “Like that out of place, but cool.”

Marky Mutchler, another Southern California owl watcher, posted Jan. 6 on Twitter "I took way too many photos of this gorgeous owl, but it was worth it. When am I ever going to see a Snowy Owl against palm trees again???"

Weidensaul said while the dearth of snowies this winter in Wisconsin and other states merits attention "we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that extremely low winters like this do happen."

Data from recent years show a winter poor as this one was followed, two years later, by the biggest irruption in generations, according to Weidensaul.

"That’s a hopeful coda for this discussion," he said.

And all it takes is one snowy to brighten a birder's day.

Thompson was able to watch and photograph the female snowy on the telephone pole in northeastern Wisconsin for 20 minutes before it winged off toward the middle of a field, presumably because it spotted a hunting opportunity.

He exercised respect for the animal by staying in his vehicle. And it produced a rewarding encounter.

"It’s always a rush to see these majestic creatures when they return each winter," Thompson said. "It's been the highlight of my winter birding adventures."

