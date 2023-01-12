ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Driver dies in horrific crash following high-speed chase with deputies on Far West Side

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Bexar County deputy arrested after threatening, tasing cadets, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Bexar County Deputy, Andrew Garcia, 23, Thursday afternoon. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, authorities became aware of a cadet who made an outcry weeks prior while being trained by Garcia. The cadet claimed that they were tased or threatened with a taser during their time with Garcia.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels teens arrested after shooting at two people

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a shooting occurred and narcotics were found by police. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 200 block of Rhine Road about a mile away from Canyon High School. Police say that...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Man dies in single vehicle rollover crash in Northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A section of IH-10 near Boerne was closed for a few hours overnight due to a deadly rollover crash. Police tell FOX 29 that the driver was going well above the posted speed limit when he lost control. He was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy