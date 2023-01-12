Driver dies in horrific crash following high-speed chase with deputies on Far West Side

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTSA
Two people dead, ejected from car in 100 mph police chase in Guadalupe County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead after they were ejected from the car they were in during a high-speed chase in Guadalupe County. Deputies tried to pull over a Ford SUV Monday morning, but investigators say the vehicle took off after it stopped. After a chase...
KSAT 12
2 people die after getting ejected from vehicle in 100 mph chase in Guadalupe County
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed police chase in Guadalupe County turned deadly after several people were ejected from the suspect vehicle. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a tan 1997 Ford Explorer just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
KSAT 12
Man, woman crossing two different roads both hit, killed in early-morning crashes
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman who were crossing busy streets in two different parts of town early Wednesday morning were both hit by cars and killed. The first crash happened around 3 a.m. on FM 78 in Universal City, only a a few hundred yards from the gate to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed on Wednesday morning during a hit-and-run crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that at 7 a.m., witnesses saw the man staggering across the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after truck flips over following rollover accident on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after a rollover accident on the Northeast Side. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35 and Eisenhauer Road. Police said the driver was speeding when he hit a concrete pillar and the truck flipped over. The driver...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after rollover crash at Northeast Side intersection, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was hospitalized after rolling his truck at an intersection on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Eisenhauer Road, near Interstate 35. According to police, the man was...
KTSA
Wrong way driver crashes head on into another vehicle, arrested for suspicion of DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a man who caused a crash while driving in the wrong direction on IH-35 early Tuesday morning. It happened at around 2:30 A.M. near San Pedro Avenue. Police were alerted that there was a wrong way driver on the...
KSAT 12
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Northwest Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northwest Side left one person dead and another hospitalized after a driver ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at N Loop 1604 near I-10. Police said a driver was traveling...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for assaulting man during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested a month after a man was assaulted and robbed on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Booking records show Baldemar Dillon Valdez, 31, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Dec. 4 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Broadview Drive, near Bandera Road.
Police suspect wrong-way driver of driving while intoxicated, causing crash
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a driver suspected of driving under the influence was going the wrong way on I-35 near San Pedro Avenue, when he crashed into another driver. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday near downtown San Antonio. Police received a call about a wrong-way driver in...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County deputy arrested after threatening, tasing cadets, police say
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Bexar County Deputy, Andrew Garcia, 23, Thursday afternoon. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, authorities became aware of a cadet who made an outcry weeks prior while being trained by Garcia. The cadet claimed that they were tased or threatened with a taser during their time with Garcia.
KSAT 12
Viral video shows dangerous highway ‘takeover’ on I-10 leading to gunshots, multi-car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A video that has millions of views on social media shows a dangerous scene on a busy highway on the Northwest Side. The video was recorded Sunday night on Interstate 10 near Callaghan Road. You can hear gunshots and see the aftermath of what’s often referred to as a street car takeover.
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Mother Dies in Hit-And-Run while Defending Daughter from School Bullies
A woman intentionally drove over two women, killing a mother of 5 while defending her daughter from school bullies. Authorities said a young mother of five, 28-year-old Ashley Lopez, in Texas was run over by a car and killed outside her home while defending her 11-year-old daughter from bullies. KENS...
KTSA
Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels teens arrested after shooting at two people
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a shooting occurred and narcotics were found by police. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 200 block of Rhine Road about a mile away from Canyon High School. Police say that...
KTSA
Man dies in single vehicle rollover crash in Northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A section of IH-10 near Boerne was closed for a few hours overnight due to a deadly rollover crash. Police tell FOX 29 that the driver was going well above the posted speed limit when he lost control. He was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.
Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts
Witnesses said the group took off down the freeway at high rates of speed once police arrived.
KSAT 12
Viral video of street takeover on Northwest Side triggers safety concerns
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio may be forced to consider an ordinance to go after illegal street racing and street takeovers after a viral video posted Sunday of a takeover on I-10 and Callahan triggered safety concerns. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says his department’s...
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KSAT 12
Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
