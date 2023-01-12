ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

Final defendant in Detroit-to-N.D. Reservations drug trafficking ring sentenced

FARGO (KFGO) – The final defendant was sentenced Friday morning in federal court as part of “Operation Blue Prairie,” a years-long organized-crime and drug investigation into the multi-state trafficking of oxycodone targeting three of North Dakota’s Indian Reservations. Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Baquan Sledge of Detroit,...
DETROIT, MI
kfgo.com

St. Cloud mayor to lobby for ‘Red Light’ cameras

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis plans to be back at the Minnesota legislature this session, asking lawmakers to allow “red light cameras” at intersections. “No city could have a police officer at every single intersection where there’s a red light, even if they [used] an unmarked car,” Kleis said.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

Florida man says he lost thousands of dollars to Scammerblaster

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The owner of a Florida trivia show company said he lost thousands of dollars when he bought software he claims was “junk” from an Oakes, N.D. man who has been charged with fraud in federal court. Jim Casey, the host of Game Show Trivolution,...
OAKES, ND
kfgo.com

Stearns County jury convicts man for raping young girl

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A man formerly of Eden Valley, Minnesota has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years. A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

ASK A TROOPER: “Rearview Mirror Question”

Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?. Answer:...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy