When William Buster was hired as the first CEO and President of the New Hanover Community Endowment, the board told him they wanted to do their first round of grantmaking before the end of the year — no easy feat, since Buster had to build a staff, develop grant criteria, and figure out which of the county’s hundreds and hundreds of nonprofits could handle an unprecedented influx of funding.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO