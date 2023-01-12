Read full article on original website
Related
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal MUST be 'disciplined' in the market after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk
And Arteta - speaking after his side's impressive 2-0 north London derby win over Tottenham - refused to criticise the club's hierarchy for missing out on their top target.
WVNews
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
WVNews
Olympic champ Gut-Behrami beats Italian trio to win super-G
ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami beat three Italian skiers Sunday to win a women’s World Cup super-G that ended early due to high winds. The Swiss Olympic champion's body language after finishing suggested she was far from happy with her performance, but her leading time still stood after all other favourites had completed their runs.
WVNews
Shakhtar, Russian clubs lose FIFA transfer rule cases at CAS
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk and eight Russian soccer clubs lost their appeals Friday against FIFA emergency transfer rules that let foreign players and coaches suspend their contracts during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In separate rulings by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Ukraine's Shakhtar had its appeal...
Comments / 0