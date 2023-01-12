ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0kC8yITa00

New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action.

The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.5 rebounds. Jalen Duren leads the Pistons with 8.5 boards.

The Pelicans have gone 8-12 away from home. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 2.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 104-98 on Dec. 8, with Zion Williamson scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdanovic is scoring 21.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

McCollum is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 17.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Herbert Jones: out (back), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

New York puts road win streak on the line against Detroit

New York Knicks (24-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Knicks take on Detroit. The Pistons are 4-20 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit has a 6-26...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Randle's 42 leads Knicks to 11th straight win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday. Detroit hasn’t beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over New York. Jalen Brunson added 27 points for the Knicks and Immanuel Quickley added 17. Jaden Ivey had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons and Saddiq Bey added 21 points.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
9&10 News

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche’s 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy