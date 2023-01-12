ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar set to join forces for first time since World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Rennes on Sunday is set to be the first time their superstar front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have all played together since the World Cup. "We are all just getting used to playing together again and you could see at times that we lacked some of the connections between the players that we had more often before the World Cup," he said after the midweek game.
The Guardian

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale kicked by fan after win at Tottenham

Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Tottenham fan in a disgraceful flashpoint after Arsenal’s 2-0 away win in the north London derby, the goalkeeper describing it as a “sour” end to a memorable afternoon. Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League on...
