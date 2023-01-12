Read full article on original website
KYTV
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
KTLO
West Plains woman seriously injured in one vehicle accident
A West Plains woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon outside Grand Gulf State Park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 58-year-old Steven Holt of West Plains, was traveling westbound on County Road 378 when he lost control on the gravel roadway, a 1/2 mile west of Grand Gulf State Park when he skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
howellcountynews.com
West Plains Man Hurt in Drunk Driving Crash
Matthew Dodson, 28, of West Plains, was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 160 three miles east of Caulfield, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 when Dodson traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree and fence. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to reports.
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
KYTV
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
Kait 8
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee confirmed deputies and Arkansas...
KYTV
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
KTLO
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
KTLO
Man charged with killing male driver of car in which his ex-girlfriend was riding pleads guilty
A man originally charged with murder pled guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault during a session of Boone County Circuit Court Tuesday. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Robert Adams was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. Adams shows addresses in rural Mountain Home and Ville Platt, Louisiana.
Missouri school superintendent charged with assault
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A school official in Texas County has been charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault after allegedly attacking a 16-year-old student. Rick Stark, 55, of Eunice, who is the superintendent of the Summersville School District in Texas County, was charged on Jan. 6, but the Summersville Police Department report was […]
KTLO
MH woman charged with forgery and theft on closed account
A Mountain Home woman has been charged with forgery and criminal attempt to commit theft of property after trying to cash a check on a closed account. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a call from a local bank regarding a person attempting to cash a check on a closed account.
Kait 8
Earthquake reported early Tuesday
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning. The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers. It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about...
Kait 8
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
