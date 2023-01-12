Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
BlackRock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.26 billion. The New York-based company said it had profit of $8.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.93 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts...
MySanAntonio
Citigroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.51 billion. The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by...
msn.com
JPMorgan tops estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, but says mild recession is now 'central case’
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.57 per share, which doesn't compare with the $3.07 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue of $35.57 billion vs. $34.3 billion estimate. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations as interest income at the bank surged 48% on higher...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy This Week
While the Fed has hiked the interest rate to the highest in 15 years, the still strong labor market might prompt the Fed to hike rates more in the coming...
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The keyboard and mouse maker fell more than 16% after Logitech announced preliminary results that showed declining sales and earnings. For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Logitech said it expects net sales to be down more than 20% year over year in U.S. dollars. Operating income is projected to fall more than 30%. CEO Bracken Darrell said in statement that a slowdown in enterprise sales was partly to blame for the results.
The Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Semiconductor stocks have struggled for the greater part of the past year, but all the drivers remain in place for success once the macro clouds clear.
Benzinga
Why VICI Properties Stock Is Falling
VICI Properties Inc VICI shares are trading lower by 2.82% to $33.05 Friday after the company announced pricing of an upsized public offering of common stock. The upsized underwritten public offering of 26,350,000 shares of its common stock are at a public offering price of $33.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on January 18, subject to customary closing conditions.
NASDAQ
Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE
Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%. In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.
Benzinga
Where Huntington Ingalls Indus Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus HII has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Huntington Ingalls Indus. The company has an average price target of $235.75 with a high of $259.00 and a low of $190.00.
Bank of America All Set To Report Earnings Today; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Bank of America Corporation BAC is expected to report results for its latest quarter today. Wall Street expects Bank of America to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $24.33 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to close at $34.47 on Thursday,...
JPMorgan Chase Investors Buy The Dip Off Q4 Earnings: Technical Levels To Watch
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, along with few other big banks, kicked off fourth-quarter earnings season Friday morning. The volatile price action for the behemoth bank following the report makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Report: As detailed in an article last week,...
MySanAntonio
Wells Fargo expenses swell on regulatory hit, severance
Wells Fargo posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter expenses, even after the firm warned of a hefty loss tied to a regulatory sanction last month. The firm spent $16.2 billion in the last three months of the year, according to a statement Friday, exceeding analyst estimates. That included $3.3 billion in operating losses after Wells Fargo said last month it would book costs for a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other legal issues. The shares fell 3.9% in early trading in New York.
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Big Banks Report Q4 Earnings Friday: Will JPMorgan, BofA, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Balance Sheets Foreshadow Recession?
The outlook for the American economy has been largely gloomy in recent months due to rising interest rates, weak consumer spending, and inflation reaching a four-decade high. Most economists predict some kind of recession in 2023. While an economic downturn remains a possibility, the Labor Department reported on Thursday that...
