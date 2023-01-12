ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

BlackRock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.26 billion. The New York-based company said it had profit of $8.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.93 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts...
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

Citigroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.51 billion. The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
ALABAMA STATE
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The keyboard and mouse maker fell more than 16% after Logitech announced preliminary results that showed declining sales and earnings. For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Logitech said it expects net sales to be down more than 20% year over year in U.S. dollars. Operating income is projected to fall more than 30%. CEO Bracken Darrell said in statement that a slowdown in enterprise sales was partly to blame for the results.
Benzinga

Why VICI Properties Stock Is Falling

VICI Properties Inc VICI shares are trading lower by 2.82% to $33.05 Friday after the company announced pricing of an upsized public offering of common stock. The upsized underwritten public offering of 26,350,000 shares of its common stock are at a public offering price of $33.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on January 18, subject to customary closing conditions.
NASDAQ

Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?

Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
NASDAQ

Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE

Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%. In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.
Benzinga

Where Huntington Ingalls Indus Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus HII has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Huntington Ingalls Indus. The company has an average price target of $235.75 with a high of $259.00 and a low of $190.00.
MySanAntonio

Wells Fargo expenses swell on regulatory hit, severance

Wells Fargo posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter expenses, even after the firm warned of a hefty loss tied to a regulatory sanction last month. The firm spent $16.2 billion in the last three months of the year, according to a statement Friday, exceeding analyst estimates. That included $3.3 billion in operating losses after Wells Fargo said last month it would book costs for a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other legal issues. The shares fell 3.9% in early trading in New York.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...

