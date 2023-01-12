Read full article on original website
WTOP
Milan fights back from 2 goals down to draw at Lecce
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s dismal start to the year continued when it had to fight back from two goals down to draw at Lecce 2-2, losing more ground in the Serie A title race on Saturday. An early Théo Hernandez own goal and a header from Federico...
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal MUST be 'disciplined' in the market after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk
And Arteta - speaking after his side's impressive 2-0 north London derby win over Tottenham - refused to criticise the club's hierarchy for missing out on their top target.
WTOP
Toney scores again as Brentford beats Bournemouth 2-0
LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney’s 14th goal of the season set Brentford on the way to a 2-0 win against Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. Toney’s first-half penalty and Mathias Jensen’s strike after the break inflicted a sixth straight loss on Bournemouth. It...
WTOP
PSG upset after Paris mayor says its stadium is not for sale
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain was surprised and disappointed after city Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the club’s Parc des Princes home was not for sale. That meant PSG will not be able to buy its own ground outright. PSG benefits from a long-term lease there but wants to...
