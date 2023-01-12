Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Starbucks union held rally asking to bargain first contract
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Starbucks employees held a rally outside the coffee shop demanding a fair contract. The Starbucks located at The Bridges was one of the first to unionize in Southwest Virginia. Employees say they have been unable to bargain their first contract since forming the union in...
WDBJ7.com
The Brick Running Store in Danville expands to offer community gathering space
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brick Running & Tri Store is expanding to be able to offer more for its customers. The Brick opened in 2012 and specializes in running shoes, bikes and other athletic gear. Two years ago, they decided to renovate the upstairs of the building. The added...
Danville hopes to bring ‘new life’ to Five Forks area
The area in the vicinity of the Old West End and downtown includes where Pine Street, Jefferson Street and Jefferson Avenue meet, as well as Loyal Street toward downtown.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is making sure residents have access and information about how to save a life. The Compress and Shock Foundation hosted a free CPR and AED training Saturday afternoon for communities that have been impacted by cardiac arrest. A Carilion Clinic physician led the training at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.
WSLS
🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
WSLS
Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
WSLS
Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition
ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WSLS
Roanoke County’s longest-serving employee retires
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Chuck Mason is the proud owner of a shadow box filled with patches, IDs and badges collected over the course of a record-breaking career. This month, the assistant chief turned in his badge after 48.5 years with the Roanoke County Police Department; the county’s longest-serving employee.
WSET
Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
wfirnews.com
Fire at Salem business early this morning
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
WDBJ7.com
The former While Mill now has a new name as construction officially begins on site
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville community celebrated the journey of reviving the White Mill began which began in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Dan River Falls will soon be the new home and workplace for those local entrepreneurs offering restaurants, retail spaces, and 150 apartments. “One of the...
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
wfirnews.com
Press Press Merch on the move
Press Press Merch, LLC has purchased a 32,926 square foot mixed-use building from Starkey Road Properties LLC for $1,650,000 and will use the property on Starkey Road next to the Country Store in southwest Roanoke County for their custom screen printing and embroidery. Press Press Merch specializes in custom screen printing and embroidery, as well as posters, postcards, stickers and thousands of promotional products. Their new home has sat vacant for a number of years; Press Press Merch will relocate from its Roanoke City location on Albemarle Avenue.
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen vehicle. According to deputies a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup- Brown/Green in color was stolen Friday night. Deputies said it was stolen from the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. Deputies also said the...
WDBJ7.com
Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services. ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately...
