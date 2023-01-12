ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Starbucks union held rally asking to bargain first contract

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Starbucks employees held a rally outside the coffee shop demanding a fair contract. The Starbucks located at The Bridges was one of the first to unionize in Southwest Virginia. Employees say they have been unable to bargain their first contract since forming the union in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is making sure residents have access and information about how to save a life. The Compress and Shock Foundation hosted a free CPR and AED training Saturday afternoon for communities that have been impacted by cardiac arrest. A Carilion Clinic physician led the training at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition

ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County’s longest-serving employee retires

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Chuck Mason is the proud owner of a shadow box filled with patches, IDs and badges collected over the course of a record-breaking career. This month, the assistant chief turned in his badge after 48.5 years with the Roanoke County Police Department; the county’s longest-serving employee.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
BEDFORD, VA
wfirnews.com

Fire at Salem business early this morning

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
SALEM, VA
wfirnews.com

Press Press Merch on the move

Press Press Merch, LLC has purchased a 32,926 square foot mixed-use building from Starkey Road Properties LLC for $1,650,000 and will use the property on Starkey Road next to the Country Store in southwest Roanoke County for their custom screen printing and embroidery. Press Press Merch specializes in custom screen printing and embroidery, as well as posters, postcards, stickers and thousands of promotional products. Their new home has sat vacant for a number of years; Press Press Merch will relocate from its Roanoke City location on Albemarle Avenue.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trust House in Roanoke, a residential facility for “unhoused individuals, families, and veterans,” will close January 31, according to parent company ARCH Services. ARCH’s board of directors in Roanoke voted to suspend services at Trust House, saying the decision came “after months of efforts—ultimately...
ROANOKE, VA

