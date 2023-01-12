Read full article on original website
Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale kicked by fan after win at Tottenham
Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Tottenham fan in a disgraceful flashpoint after Arsenal’s 2-0 away win in the north London derby, the goalkeeper describing it as a “sour” end to a memorable afternoon. Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League on...
WTOP
Toney scores again as Brentford beats Bournemouth 2-0
LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney’s 14th goal of the season set Brentford on the way to a 2-0 win against Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. Toney’s first-half penalty and Mathias Jensen’s strike after the break inflicted a sixth straight loss on Bournemouth. It...
WTOP
Milan fights back from 2 goals down to draw at Lecce
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s dismal start to the year continued when it had to fight back from two goals down to draw at Lecce 2-2, losing more ground in the Serie A title race on Saturday. An early Théo Hernandez own goal and a header from Federico...
WTOP
PSG upset after Paris mayor says its stadium is not for sale
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain was surprised and disappointed after city Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the club’s Parc des Princes home was not for sale. That meant PSG will not be able to buy its own ground outright. PSG benefits from a long-term lease there but wants to...
