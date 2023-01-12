ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Wood, Moore score 21, Murray State downs UIC 81-64

MURRAY, Kentucky - Jacobi Wood and Brian Moore Jr. both scored 21 points as Murray State beat UIC 81-64 on Saturday night. Wood had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Racers (10-8, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Moore was 9 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Kenny White Jr. went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.
MURRAY, KY
fox32chicago.com

Friday marks Chicago's 17th straight day of above-normal temps

CHICAGO - Light snow is falling over much of our viewing area as of 3:45 a.m., with a dusting in some locations. Main roads will be just wet but there could be some slick spots in outlying areas. Highs today will be in the mid 30s with lake-effect snow developing...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan

A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
VALPARAISO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Dino Gualandri: Peru man reported missing, phone pinged in Chicago

CHICAGO - A western Illinois family is desperately searching for a man who whose car and phone have been tracked to Chicago’s West Side. Dino Gualandri is from Peru. His wife posted that he attended a welding class in Joliet and never came home. She hasn't heard from him...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mercury found in bathroom of Lane Tech College Prep, CPS investigating

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools is investigating after mercury was found in one of the bathrooms at Lane Tech College Prep. The incident occurred on Thursday. According to Lane Tech's principal, a "small quantity of mercury" was found in a bathroom. The area was immediately secured and a hazardous materials response team was called in.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after falling onto Brown Line tracks in River North

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man died after he fell onto the third rail of the Brown Line tracks in River North Friday night. Police say the victim was at the Merchandise Mart Station in the 300 block of North Wells Street around 10:22 p.m. when he fell. The power was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nevae Fleming: Chicago police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Nevae "Nae Nae" Fleming was seen in the area of 108th and Prairie on Saturday, January 14. She was wearing a waist-length, navy blue Hollister jacket, black jogging pants, and black bubble slides. She normally wears a long bar earring on her right ear and has a nose piercing. Her hair is red and shoulder length.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago expressway shootings fell nearly 50% in 2022: ISP

CHICAGO - Illinois State Police claim expressway shootings in Chicago were almost cut in half last year. Police say shootings fell by 47 percent compared to 2021. State police credit more patrols and better use of technology, like license plate readers and helicopters. "After an unprecedented number of expressway shootings...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in July shooting that wounded 2 women on West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in a double shooting last July in East Garfield Park. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting two women while they were outside on July 21 in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Janelli Weaver: Chicago girl reported missing, police seek help

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Janelli Weaver was last seen in West Garfield Park, according to police. She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She's just under 5-foot and weighs 110 pounds, police said. Weaver...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek driver suspected in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person and car believed to be responsible for a homicide that took place last month. The murder occurred in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Street on Dec. 10 around 4 a.m. You can submit information anonymously...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver extricated after colliding with school bus on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a three-car crash involving an unoccupied school bus Saturday morning, Chicago fire officials say. Fire officials responded to a pin in crash near Caldwell Avenue and Devon Avenue in Edgebrook just after 6 a.m. One of the drivers was extricated from...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with interfaith breakfast

CHICAGO - The Mayor’s interfaith breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrates his work, the result of his legacy and goals for the future. Mayor Lori Lightfoot greeted nearly a thousand guests at the Marriott in the South Loop. "As a man of vision he challenged the nation...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy