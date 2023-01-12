MURRAY, Kentucky - Jacobi Wood and Brian Moore Jr. both scored 21 points as Murray State beat UIC 81-64 on Saturday night. Wood had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Racers (10-8, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Moore was 9 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Kenny White Jr. went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

MURRAY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO