fox32chicago.com
Wood, Moore score 21, Murray State downs UIC 81-64
MURRAY, Kentucky - Jacobi Wood and Brian Moore Jr. both scored 21 points as Murray State beat UIC 81-64 on Saturday night. Wood had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Racers (10-8, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Moore was 9 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Kenny White Jr. went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Mega Millions players lineup for tickets as jackpot soars to $1.35 billion
A lot of people in Illinois are hoping to get lucky Friday night and hit the Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. FOX 32's Nate Rodgers on Chicago's South Side where people were buying last-minute tickets.
fox32chicago.com
Friday marks Chicago's 17th straight day of above-normal temps
CHICAGO - Light snow is falling over much of our viewing area as of 3:45 a.m., with a dusting in some locations. Main roads will be just wet but there could be some slick spots in outlying areas. Highs today will be in the mid 30s with lake-effect snow developing...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
fox32chicago.com
Dino Gualandri: Peru man reported missing, phone pinged in Chicago
CHICAGO - A western Illinois family is desperately searching for a man who whose car and phone have been tracked to Chicago’s West Side. Dino Gualandri is from Peru. His wife posted that he attended a welding class in Joliet and never came home. She hasn't heard from him...
fox32chicago.com
Mercury found in bathroom of Lane Tech College Prep, CPS investigating
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools is investigating after mercury was found in one of the bathrooms at Lane Tech College Prep. The incident occurred on Thursday. According to Lane Tech's principal, a "small quantity of mercury" was found in a bathroom. The area was immediately secured and a hazardous materials response team was called in.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter weather outlook • nurse smuggles drugs into jail • $1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold
CHICAGO - Winter weather in the Chicago area has been sparse this year with just over 3 inches of snow since December, a nurse smuggled drugs into the Cook County Jail for a man she was dating, and one Illinois Lottery player won $1 million on Lucky Day Lotto this week.
fox32chicago.com
Martino Malesky: Chicago police looking for missing boy who was last seen at school on Wednesday
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing boy who was last seen at school on Wednesday. Martino Malesky, 15, was seen at school on Bryn Mawr near Natoma in Norwood Park. He is described as Hispanic, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 6 feet tall and...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after falling onto Brown Line tracks in River North
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man died after he fell onto the third rail of the Brown Line tracks in River North Friday night. Police say the victim was at the Merchandise Mart Station in the 300 block of North Wells Street around 10:22 p.m. when he fell. The power was...
fox32chicago.com
Nevae Fleming: Chicago police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Nevae "Nae Nae" Fleming was seen in the area of 108th and Prairie on Saturday, January 14. She was wearing a waist-length, navy blue Hollister jacket, black jogging pants, and black bubble slides. She normally wears a long bar earring on her right ear and has a nose piercing. Her hair is red and shoulder length.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago expressway shootings fell nearly 50% in 2022: ISP
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police claim expressway shootings in Chicago were almost cut in half last year. Police say shootings fell by 47 percent compared to 2021. State police credit more patrols and better use of technology, like license plate readers and helicopters. "After an unprecedented number of expressway shootings...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in July shooting that wounded 2 women on West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in a double shooting last July in East Garfield Park. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting two women while they were outside on July 21 in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in the...
fox32chicago.com
Janelli Weaver: Chicago girl reported missing, police seek help
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Janelli Weaver was last seen in West Garfield Park, according to police. She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She's just under 5-foot and weighs 110 pounds, police said. Weaver...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver suspected in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person and car believed to be responsible for a homicide that took place last month. The murder occurred in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Street on Dec. 10 around 4 a.m. You can submit information anonymously...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot blames staffer for controversial attempt to recruit CPS students as campaign volunteers
CHICAGO - The inspector general for Chicago Public Schools on Thursday launched an investigation into Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s attempt to recruit CPS students to volunteer for her reelection campaign in exchange for class credit. During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Lightfoot said the now-rescinded solicitation was "clearly a mistake,"...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral challenger Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia unveils public safety plan
CHICAGO - Arguing that a mayor who "cannot keep us safe" is a mayor Chicago "cannot afford to keep," U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia on Friday unveiled a sweeping plan to stop the violent crime that is foremost on the minds of voters. Garcia joined the parade of mayoral challengers...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for missing woman who may need medical attention
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who vanished on Friday. Carolyn Love, 68, was last seen on West Rice near Mayfield in the Austin neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a grey coat and black pants when she left her residence. Relatives said she was probably...
fox32chicago.com
Driver extricated after colliding with school bus on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a three-car crash involving an unoccupied school bus Saturday morning, Chicago fire officials say. Fire officials responded to a pin in crash near Caldwell Avenue and Devon Avenue in Edgebrook just after 6 a.m. One of the drivers was extricated from...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with interfaith breakfast
CHICAGO - The Mayor’s interfaith breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrates his work, the result of his legacy and goals for the future. Mayor Lori Lightfoot greeted nearly a thousand guests at the Marriott in the South Loop. "As a man of vision he challenged the nation...
