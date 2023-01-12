ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

West Virginia coat drives work to keep residents warm during winter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Freezing temperatures pushing across the region bring high winds and slippery conditions that most residents are prepared for, but imagine not having necessary items such as a jacket or socks to get you through the winter. Roughly 27 million U.S. children live in low-income families...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy