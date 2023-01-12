Read full article on original website
W.Va. House Finance Committee passes income tax plan in 'lockstep' with governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The House Finance Committee passed an income tax plan that leaders say puts it in "lockstep" with Gov. Jim Justice's proposal, which is to cut personal income taxes in half over three years. The House version of a tax cut plan could reach the Senate...
Beyond the Podium: Eyewitness News interviews Gov. Justice a day after State of State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The day after his seventh State of the State address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice sat down with Eyewitness News Lead Political Reporter Kennie Bass for our Beyond the Podium segment to talk about a wide range of topics. The governor's proposal to cut the...
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
Dream big: You could buy plenty in W.Va. with Mega Millions $700 million-plus cash option
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple mansions, renting the entire Greenbrier resort and enough pepperoni rolls to feed hordes of friends and strangers – these are just some of the things you could buy in West Virginia if you hit the Mega Millions jackpot. With the jackpot for Friday’s...
West Virginia coat drives work to keep residents warm during winter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Freezing temperatures pushing across the region bring high winds and slippery conditions that most residents are prepared for, but imagine not having necessary items such as a jacket or socks to get you through the winter. Roughly 27 million U.S. children live in low-income families...
