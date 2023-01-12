Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3020 Valentine Avenue in Jerome Park, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 3020 Valentine Avenue in Jerome Park, The Bronx. Located at the intersection of East 202nd Street and Valentine Avenue, the lot is one block from the Bedford Park Boulevard subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Boris Babakhanov of Bolex GC Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
35 Commercial Street’s Exterior Nears Completion in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Exterior work is nearing completion on 35 Commercial Street, a 22-story residential building in the Greenpoint Landing master plan in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Park Tower Group along with Greenpoint Landing Associates, New York City’s Housing Preservation & Development (HPD), and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), 213-foot-tall structure spans 344,463 square feet and will yield 373 affordable housing units and 7,600 square feet of retail space. Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Bell Slip to the west and Commercial and Clay Streets to the south.
New York YIMBY
10-04 Borden Avenue’s Steel Superstructure Rises in Long Island City, Queens
Construction is rising on 10-04 Borden Avenue, a three-story commercial building in Long Island City, Queens. Developed and built by The Vorea Group under the Borden Ave Opportunity Zone Business LLC, the 56,000-square-foot structure will feature New York City’s first iFLY indoor skydiving facility and a separate commercial space. The plot spans nearly half an acre by the three-way intersection of Borden Avenue, Vernon Boulevard, and Jackson Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 285 Graham Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed a three-story structure into a four-story mixed-use building at 285 Graham Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Powers Street and Graham Avenue, the lot is near the Grand Street subway station, serviced by the L train. Mendel Fleischman of The Garden Bond is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
270 Johnston Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey
Construction has topped out on 270 Johnston Avenue, a 24-story residential tower in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects and GRT Architecture and developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the structure will yield 169 rental units, a collection of amenity spaces, a small parking lot, and roughly 9,000 square feet of retail spread across the ground and second floors.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 576 Lenox Road in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 576 Lenox Road, a four-story residential building in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Satwin Architect and developed by Bokhour Developers, the structure yields eight residences and six parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 150-02 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, Queens
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 150-02 Northern Boulevard in Flushing, Queens. Located at the intersection of 150th Street and Northern Boulevard, the lot is closest to the Main Street subway station, serviced by the 7 train. Mike Lee under the 15002 Property LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan
New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
therealdeal.com
Toby Moskovits, Michael Lichtenstein settle lawsuit with Brooklyn investor
After facing a barrage of lawsuits over the past few years, Brooklyn developers Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein have resolved at least one of their more contentious disputes. This week, Moskovits and Lichtenstein settled with real estate investor Shaul Kopelowitz, who sued the pair in late 2019 alleging he was...
therealdeal.com
Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
Deaf woman missing for 2 weeks found on subway train
Samantha Denise Primus was spotted Saturday on the 1 train and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn …. A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face...
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue
COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
