Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
Galime Running For Utica Mayor
A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
WKTV
House of the Good Shepherd offering MAPP classes for fostering
UTICA, N.Y. -- The House of the Good Shepherd will be providing MAPP classes once a week, in person, every Wednesday until Mar. 15. According to the NYS Office of Children and Family Services, MAPP classes examine 12 different criteria and skills that are necessary to become a foster parent. The program will go through the details, training and education needed including, learning about the stages of child development, how to help children manage their behavior and understanding the role of a foster parent among other things.
UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street
Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived
Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
WKTV
Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant
ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
WKTV
Oneida County applying for grant to turn vacant Rome building into brewery
The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to transform a former parachute dry-out facility to a brewery. The building is located on Hangar Road in Rome. Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant. A new brewery may be...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Semi-conductor Advanced Training Center Coming to Mohawk Valley Community College
Federal money is headed to a Central New York community college to to create a talent pipeline for tens of thousands of upcoming career opportunities in the semi-conductor and microchip industries. Senator Charles Schumer has announced $2 million in federal funding for Mohawk Valley Community College for a state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing...
Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas
A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
Oneida Dispatch
Serendipity Cafe opens in Chittenango
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. — Chittenango High School graduate Sarah Beagle has combined her love of baking and community to bring serendipity, in the form of Serendipity Cafe, to Chittenango. The cafe is located at 620 E. Genesee St. in Chittenango in the former North Pole restaurant. The North Pole was...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Ranking the 10 Best Sun-Bleached Movies in the Front Window of TNT Video
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. A couple days ago I wrote about Utica's abandoned TNT Video on Varick Street, and the fact that the front window is still completely full of sun-bleached VHS tapes.
This Yellowstone Celebrity Was Spotted In Syracuse Saturday, Have You Seen Him?
More than 12 million viewers tuned in to see the season 5 premiere of the Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. As millions more wait for the Western Drama to resume it's current season, one of the fan favorites from the show was spotted in Central New York Saturday. Kevin Costner...
