ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

Galime Running For Utica Mayor

A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
WKTV

House of the Good Shepherd offering MAPP classes for fostering

UTICA, N.Y. -- The House of the Good Shepherd will be providing MAPP classes once a week, in person, every Wednesday until Mar. 15. According to the NYS Office of Children and Family Services, MAPP classes examine 12 different criteria and skills that are necessary to become a foster parent. The program will go through the details, training and education needed including, learning about the stages of child development, how to help children manage their behavior and understanding the role of a foster parent among other things.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street

Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

A Unique Night Out In New Hartford New York Has Just Arrived

Are you looking for something fun and unique to do in New Hartford New York? If you love throwing objects into the air, this might be the perfect night out. Far Shot will be opening soon in New Hartford. If you're looking for a competitive team-building event, or if you’re just looking for a nice date night. Check out axe throwing. Currently Far Shot is open in Syracuse, Albany, and Worcester Main. It'll be opening up soon in Providence and right here in Central New York in New Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant

ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse

Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas

A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
NORWICH, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Serendipity Cafe opens in Chittenango

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. — Chittenango High School graduate Sarah Beagle has combined her love of baking and community to bring serendipity, in the form of Serendipity Cafe, to Chittenango. The cafe is located at 620 E. Genesee St. in Chittenango in the former North Pole restaurant. The North Pole was...
CHITTENANGO, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy