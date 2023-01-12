YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.

