Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

Juvenile missing in Lancaster County located safe

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, Jan. 19: Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that the missing juvenile was found. No further details have been released at this time. Crews in Lancaster County are currently searching for a missing juvenile. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the search began in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One person injured in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Tuesday night. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Monument Park on Lehman Street, police said. Responding officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg, according to police.
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for $45,000 truck tractor thief

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.
MYERSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

State Police are searching for missing York County man

RED LION, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing York County man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, of Red Lion, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Friday. He was driving his vehicle, a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with PA registration LFZ8544, according to police.
RED LION, PA
FOX 43

Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County. It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police. A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Two men charged with scheme to defraud Pa. Turnpike of a million dollars

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men have been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike of one million dollars in tolls. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Duvany Zambrano, 43, from Hamilton, New Jersey and Sergio Jara, 37, from Allentown, were indicted on Jan. 4 by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pa. Turnpike Commission.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Shapiro gathers agency experience for public safety nominees

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for York County porch pirate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fill a Glass with Hope | On the Bright Side

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a good chance you got a milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (PDA). And while enjoying that shake, you may have noticed a "Fill a Glass with Hope" sign. In this week's On the Brightside, FOX43's Gabrielle...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wraps up

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show came to a close Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg, and what a week it was. It didn't take long for organizers of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show to start buttering up residents. In fact, it started before the show opened with unveiling of the 2023 butter sculpture.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

