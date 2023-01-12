Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
TSA agents prevented 82 handguns from being carried onto planes in Pennsylvania last year, agency says
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Transportation Security Administration officers at eight Pennsylvania airports detected and prevented 82 handguns from being taken on planes last year -- including 10 at Harrisburg International Airport, the agency said Tuesday. The number of handguns found at security checkpoints dropped slightly from 2021, when 89 guns...
Juvenile missing in Lancaster County located safe
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, Jan. 19: Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that the missing juvenile was found. No further details have been released at this time. Crews in Lancaster County are currently searching for a missing juvenile. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the search began in the...
Businesses across Central Pa. expected to shine at inaugural ball
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Tomorrow marks the first official day in office for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis. The buzz spans far beyond the capitol in Harrisburg, especially at Armstrong Valley Winery in Halifax Township, Dauphin County. "It’s a pleasure to be a part of," Co-Owner...
Manchester Township residents oppose proposed warehouse next to historic York cemetery
YORK, Pa. — Dozens of Manchester Township residents are joining together to oppose a planned warehouse next to the Prospect Hill Cemetery. In October, Manchester Township changed the zoning of a 50-acre plot of land next to the cemetery along Pennsylvania Avenue, which paves the way for industrial development.
First responders take an icy dip in Harrisburg for the Special Olympics
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several first responders answered the call to help raise money for the Special Olympics by taking a dip in some chilly water. More than 20 responders jumped into the pool of icy cold water at the HACC campus, some still in their uniforms!. The First to...
2023 Inauguration Day in Pennsylvania | Here's what you need to know
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Tuesday in Harrisburg. A swearing-in ceremony will be held, and an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz Studios in Lancaster County will follow. During that celebration, musical performers Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and...
Dauphin County's volunteer first responders receive tax credit
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteer emergency responders in Dauphin County are getting a break on their real estate tax. Dauphin County commissioners approved a plan to give volunteer firefighters and first responders a $250 relief check for properties they own in Dauphin County. On top of the show of...
One person injured in Lebanon shooting
LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Tuesday night. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Monument Park on Lehman Street, police said. Responding officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg, according to police.
Police searching for $45,000 truck tractor thief
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.
State Police are searching for missing York County man
RED LION, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing York County man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, of Red Lion, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Friday. He was driving his vehicle, a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with PA registration LFZ8544, according to police.
Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service hosts first-ever job and housing fair
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A housing and job fair will be available to people in Harrisburg today as part of the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service. The housing and job fair will provide information to the public as well as connect residents with resources. “This day 60 years ago,...
Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County. It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police. A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the...
Police release details of deadly two-vehicle crash in Washington Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a crash on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. A 69-year-old male victim from East Berlin was...
Two men charged with scheme to defraud Pa. Turnpike of a million dollars
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two men have been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike of one million dollars in tolls. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Duvany Zambrano, 43, from Hamilton, New Jersey and Sergio Jara, 37, from Allentown, were indicted on Jan. 4 by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pa. Turnpike Commission.
Commercial vehicle crash closes ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed the ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West in Lancaster County, according to Manheim Township Police and 511PA. The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m., according to 511PA. The commercial vehicle involved overturned. Manheim Township Police...
Shapiro gathers agency experience for public safety nominees
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of...
Police searching for York County porch pirate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
Shapiro and Davis volunteer at Harrisburg MLK Day of Service event
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Continuing a tradition started by Gov. Tom Wolf, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a day of service for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt.-Gov.-elect Austin Davis. The two men joined hundreds of volunteers at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life for the Central Pennsylvania Day...
Fill a Glass with Hope | On the Bright Side
HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a good chance you got a milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (PDA). And while enjoying that shake, you may have noticed a "Fill a Glass with Hope" sign. In this week's On the Brightside, FOX43's Gabrielle...
107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show came to a close Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg, and what a week it was. It didn't take long for organizers of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show to start buttering up residents. In fact, it started before the show opened with unveiling of the 2023 butter sculpture.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0