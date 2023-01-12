ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Frigid Mornings the Next Couple of Days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hardee and DeSoto counties are both under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Manatee and Sarasota counties can expect temperatures in the mid to upper thirties but they are not expected to drop below freezing. Nonetheless, Suncoast residents should bring in cold sensitive plants overnight, or wrap them in sheets or blankets for the next couple of mornings. It is advised to also bring inside any outdoor pets.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Morning storms then windy an cold

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front will whip through the area from about 6 a.m. in Manatee and then in Sarasota around 7 to 8 a.m. and then exit our viewing area after 9 a.m. Expect to see showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms with this front...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Winter shelter open today in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Weekend fun on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It’s pretty chilly out there, but there is still plenty of fun in the forecast. Here are a few family-friendly events happening this weekend:. Manatee County Fair, Jan. 13-22; Saturday and Sunday 12 - 10 p.m. at Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Enjoy animals, exhibits, food and entertainment.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to open cold weather shelter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are plummeting to near-freezing beginning Friday night. As a result, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is opening a cold weather shelter at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte. The building will open to shelter persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

NOAA, NWS warns of red tide in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning residents of Manatee County to prepare for high levels of red tide over the weekend. Over the next 36 hours, NWS is forecasting high risk of respiratory irritation due to an increase...
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Venice announces overnight utility work

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic. Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota area ranked third in top retirement destinations

Five of the nation's top 20 metropolitan areas in which to retire are in Florida, according to research by personal storage provider StorageCafe. It’s also the only state in the Southeast United States to make the list. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area ranks at No. 3, two behind Fort...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

SRQ's 2023 passenger traffic breaks record again

Even with a pair of storm-related air traffic hiccups — one in September and one in December — the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport still managed to smash a calendar-year passenger record by more than 20%, SRQ’s president and CEO said this week. In 2022, a year marked by...
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL

