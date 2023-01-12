Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Frigid Mornings the Next Couple of Days
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hardee and DeSoto counties are both under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Manatee and Sarasota counties can expect temperatures in the mid to upper thirties but they are not expected to drop below freezing. Nonetheless, Suncoast residents should bring in cold sensitive plants overnight, or wrap them in sheets or blankets for the next couple of mornings. It is advised to also bring inside any outdoor pets.
Mysuncoast.com
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Mysuncoast.com
Morning storms then windy an cold
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front will whip through the area from about 6 a.m. in Manatee and then in Sarasota around 7 to 8 a.m. and then exit our viewing area after 9 a.m. Expect to see showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms with this front...
Mysuncoast.com
Winter shelter open today in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
Mysuncoast.com
Weekend fun on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It’s pretty chilly out there, but there is still plenty of fun in the forecast. Here are a few family-friendly events happening this weekend:. Manatee County Fair, Jan. 13-22; Saturday and Sunday 12 - 10 p.m. at Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Enjoy animals, exhibits, food and entertainment.
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County to open cold weather shelter
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are plummeting to near-freezing beginning Friday night. As a result, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is opening a cold weather shelter at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte. The building will open to shelter persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings.
fox13news.com
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
Mysuncoast.com
NOAA, NWS warns of red tide in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning residents of Manatee County to prepare for high levels of red tide over the weekend. Over the next 36 hours, NWS is forecasting high risk of respiratory irritation due to an increase...
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice announces overnight utility work
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic. Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota area ranked third in top retirement destinations
Five of the nation's top 20 metropolitan areas in which to retire are in Florida, according to research by personal storage provider StorageCafe. It’s also the only state in the Southeast United States to make the list. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area ranks at No. 3, two behind Fort...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Lithia warehouse catches fire after roof blows onto power lines
High winds caused a small warehouse in Lithia to catch fire on Friday night.
Deputies investigating 2 deaths at Pinellas County home
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
Longboat Observer
SRQ's 2023 passenger traffic breaks record again
Even with a pair of storm-related air traffic hiccups — one in September and one in December — the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport still managed to smash a calendar-year passenger record by more than 20%, SRQ’s president and CEO said this week. In 2022, a year marked by...
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Comments / 0