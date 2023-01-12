ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statewide audit of election results begins today

By Ruta Ulcinaite
 3 days ago
A statewide audit of the November election begins Thursday. According to the Secretary of State's Office - bipartisan county and local clerks will conduct more than 200 audits over the course of a few weeks.

The 2022 election drew record-breaking turnout, and the audits are conducted in an effort to ensure transparency and accuracy in elections.

“The professional, transparent auditing of our election procedures at the state and local level affirms the accuracy and integrity of our elections, identifies best practices, and ensures continuous improvement of our state’s secure, fair elections system,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

The bipartisan group of election officials will meet in Lansing to generate a random number – by rolling a 10-sided die – that will be used to determine which batches of ballots will be hand counted.

The hand-counted batch will then be compared to the machine tally from the corresponding precincts to demonstrate the accuracy of the tabulation machines. Participating officials include Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley, Livingston County Election Director Joe Bridgeman and former Ingham County Board of Canvassers Member Kathleen Prout.

A link to the livestream of the 2:30 p.m. count will be posted on Michigan Department of State social media accounts so you can watch it live. The bureau expects all audits to be completed by Febuary 17th and the results will be shared with the board of state canvassers in a public meeting after that.

bye bye Biden
3d ago

With the new proposal that passed they're policing their elections. Don't expect to get the truth. Why would they admit fault if there was a problem? Its counterintuitive

Nancy Jo Wilson
3d ago

Sure. Having the person responsible for voter fraud do the audit seems about right to me.

think about it.
3d ago

Yea, the truth about republican lies is going to come out finally to the point that they can no longer scream fraud, because they are the only fraud there is.

