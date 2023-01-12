ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

NC community rallies behind injured dog who lost owners in house fire

By Cheyenne Pagan
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fr79w_0kC8uab400

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A dog in Eastern North Carolina is on his way to recovery after surviving a house fire in New Bern on December 29.

His name is Sport. He’s been through a lot in the past couple of weeks, but he’s been pushing through.

“The biggest thing was controlling his pain, trying to treat his burns and prevent any sort of secondary infection because of the damage to his skin,” said Sport’s Foster Parent, Dr. Anyce Nagle.

Horse shot with arrow in NC returns home from vet, investigation ongoing

The City of New Bern told 9OYS the fire was caused by an outdoor heating source placed too close to the home. Sport and his owners were rescued at the time, but the family confirmed later that his owners died from their injuries.

“I can only hope that the love and care that we’re showing him can be a testament to their memory and how much they loved him,” said Nagle.

Sport has been with Misplaced Mutts since. His foster mom is a veterinarian and has been taking care of him every step of the way.

“Our biggest hurdle right now is his eyes, which were working around the clock to try to save those eyes. We’ve had help from animal eye care in Wilmington, and multiple specialists,” said Nagle.

His first vet bill was over $3,000 dollars. But the community has been standing behind him to make sure he gets the help he needs, even raising over $5,000 dollars in the process.

“Everything that he has needed, we have received tenfold. And it’s been truly a humbling experience to be a part of,” said Nagle.

If you would like to donate to help support Sport, click here. If you would like to buy something on his Amazon wish list, click here.

