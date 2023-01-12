Read full article on original website
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
Brevard County set to open its first medical school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is on track to open up its first medical school. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is heading to Florida Tech campus in Melbourne, and has been in the planning stages for quite some time. The president of the school told Channel 9 the...
click orlando
🤰 This maternity clinic on wheels serves uninsured pregnant women in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A health care organization is partnering with a Central Florida Midwife to get results for uninsured and underinsured pregnant women, using an unexpected tool: a bus. It’s called The Midwife Bus and it’s a one-stop-shop for expectant mothers to get the prenatal and postpartum care they...
westorlandonews.com
Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Orlando High School
This week, Orange County Public Schools revealed antisemitic graffiti was discovered in a bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. This continues a disturbing trend of rising hatred against the Jewish community throughout the state of Florida and here in Orlando. “I apologize for the morning call, but...
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway...
How to Find Help and Resources When You Need Them in Lake County, Florida
There are all sorts of things that trigger me to write about what I do. Oftentimes, I write about things that I’ve seen people ask about. Each day on Facebook, I see people posting about needing help with issues facing them in their lives. Some need clothing, many need food, others need help with getting furniture for their children, and many are struggling financially and can’t cover their utility bills. Today there was a post from someone looking for a safe place to live with her children. It’s so sad!
fox35orlando.com
Teen girl missing out of Leesburg since Wednesday: deputies
LEESBURG, Fla. - A teenage girl from Leesburg has been reported missing, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Carys Andrews, 15, was last seen at her home in Leesburg on Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. She was wearing sweatpants and a long sleeve shirt, deputies said. She may be in the Fruitland area.
WESH
Orlando Police Department holds graduation for first Creole Citizens Police Academy
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is working on strengthening it's relationship with the community. Thursday night, they hosted a graduation ceremony for the first Creole Citizens Police Academy. Members graduated from a five-week course in Creole, where they got an inside look at what law enforcement...
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
fox35orlando.com
FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail
A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
westorlandonews.com
Applications Open for Central Florida Summer Youth Program
CareerSource Central Florida announced applications for its interactive and engaging Summer Youth Program are now open. The program allows high school students (ages 15-19) to explore career paths, obtain specialized career training, and gain work experience with local businesses right here in Central Florida. “CareerSource Central Florida’s immersive summer youth...
Police investigate antisemitic graffiti found at Dr. Phillips High School
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found at an Orange County school. State Rep. Jennifer Rita Harris said officials found the graffiti in a bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School earlier this week. She denounced it, calling it an “act of hatred,” and noted...
fox35orlando.com
Anti-Semitic symbols found on bathroom of Orlando high school school, officials say
Michael McNarney says he saw anti-Semitic symbols on the walls inside a boy’s bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School Wednesday evening. McNarney says he told a teacher what he saw, and then that teacher told the principal.
Large pile of trash concerns residents at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in an Orange County apartment complex said they live near a massive pile of filth. The trash at the Cherry Oaks Apartments is overflowing into the parking lot. And there is a smell in the air. Residents said they are frustrated that the...
fox35orlando.com
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
WESH
Dog in need of new home after nearly 100 days at Orange County shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bella is in need of a new home. All the adorable dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services need a new home. But sadly, Bella has the dubious honor of being there the longest. WESH 2's Michelle Meredith hung out with Bella Thursday and...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
fox35orlando.com
New procedure keeping AFib patients off blood thinners now available in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. - There’s good news for people with atrial fibrillation, or AFib, a condition that impacts upwards of seven million, according to some estimates. A new procedure being offered at UF Health Leesburg keeps those patients from having to take blood thinners for the rest of their lives. It’s called the Watchman Procedure.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said. According to detectives, on the...
