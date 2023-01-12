ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Orlando High School

This week, Orange County Public Schools revealed antisemitic graffiti was discovered in a bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. This continues a disturbing trend of rising hatred against the Jewish community throughout the state of Florida and here in Orlando. “I apologize for the morning call, but...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway...
DELTONA, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

How to Find Help and Resources When You Need Them in Lake County, Florida

There are all sorts of things that trigger me to write about what I do. Oftentimes, I write about things that I’ve seen people ask about. Each day on Facebook, I see people posting about needing help with issues facing them in their lives. Some need clothing, many need food, others need help with getting furniture for their children, and many are struggling financially and can’t cover their utility bills. Today there was a post from someone looking for a safe place to live with her children. It’s so sad!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Teen girl missing out of Leesburg since Wednesday: deputies

LEESBURG, Fla. - A teenage girl from Leesburg has been reported missing, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Carys Andrews, 15, was last seen at her home in Leesburg on Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. She was wearing sweatpants and a long sleeve shirt, deputies said. She may be in the Fruitland area.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail

A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
LONGWOOD, FL
westorlandonews.com

Applications Open for Central Florida Summer Youth Program

CareerSource Central Florida announced applications for its interactive and engaging Summer Youth Program are now open. The program allows high school students (ages 15-19) to explore career paths, obtain specialized career training, and gain work experience with local businesses right here in Central Florida. “CareerSource Central Florida’s immersive summer youth...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New procedure keeping AFib patients off blood thinners now available in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. - There’s good news for people with atrial fibrillation, or AFib, a condition that impacts upwards of seven million, according to some estimates. A new procedure being offered at UF Health Leesburg keeps those patients from having to take blood thinners for the rest of their lives. It’s called the Watchman Procedure.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE

