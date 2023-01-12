ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Opinion: Maryland’s best chance for an equitable cannabis market

By Guest Commentary
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

By Don Murphy

Named a top federal cannabis lobbyist by Politico, the writer served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1995 to 2003 and is a four-time Republican National Convention delegate. He is the original lead sponsor of the Darrell Putman Compassionate Use Act, the first Republican-led medical marijuana bill to become law. He is currently the director of government relations for the Marijuana Leadership Campaign and can be reached at Don@MjLeadership.org .

Twenty years after the passage of the Darrell Putman Compassionate Use Act (Maryland’s first medical marijuana law), voters passed a ballot measure in the fall to fully legalize marijuana for adult use. Question 4 asked, “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the State of Maryland?” As predicted in a previous op-ed , legalization passed by a 2-1 margin with over 1.3 million votes, making it more popular than any of the state’s constitutional officers.

Marylanders overwhelmingly voted to make cannabis legal. They voted to end the failed and senseless war on cannabis and to stop arresting, prosecuting and incarcerating people for simple possession of a plant. They didn’t vote to make it highly taxed, highly regulated or highly subsidized. Unfortunately, if past is prologue, what voters want and what they get will be two different things.

If Maryland follows the lead of the 19 other states with adult-use cannabis, the regulations will be complicated and cumbersome, serving as self-inflicted barriers to entry for the very people advocates believe should benefit most. Additionally, the potential sin-tax revenue that advocates of legal cannabis promise will be too much for lawmakers to reject.

Tapping that goldmine comes at a cost. Highly taxed legal cannabis competes poorly with non-taxed, non-regulated, street cannabis. Legislators have options when crafting Maryland’s commercial cannabis market. If they look out for themselves, lawmakers will impose the highest tax possible and appropriate those funds to vote-getting projects and programs in their respective districts.

Those taxes will hurt the nascent industry while benefiting the illicit market. If lawmakers take care of their well-heeled friends and a crop of six-figure lobbyists, they will limit the number of licenses, just as they do for medical. Those licenses are worth millions but are unattainable by even the above-average Joe. Capping licenses also invites the type of corruption we witnessed firsthand in our medical program.

Since the implementation of the Controlled Substances Act in 1970, the illicit market has worked just fine for most consumers. Many would be happy if the status quo continued without the threat of arrest for either party. Purchasing decisions are based on a mix of price, quality and convenience. Taxes, fees and regulations don’t improve quality or convenience and only serve to keep price-conscience buyers in the illicit market.

The better option would be for our elected officials to look out for the little guy and the consumer by creating a free market system where the state lightly regulates the product and not the people. Cannabis is a plant, it’s not plutonium. Getting a license to grow, process and sell cannabis should not be more difficult than any other crop and it should be regulated accordingly.

When it comes to cannabis, let Maryland be the Free State we purport to be. Will there be a pot shop on every corner? No. There’s not a vegetable stand on every corner, and we consume way more corn than cannabis.

A recent study suggested that the state should permit at least 300 dispensaries to supply the new legal market. By way of comparison, that would be similar to the number of McDonald’s (280) and Starbucks (274) in Maryland. Rather than create artificial limits based on a random study, legislators should follow the lead of these billion-dollar brands and let consumers dictate the number of dispensaries and let local zoning dictate their location.

If the state wants to create a more equitable market, it could cap the number of licenses any one person could hold for the first couple of years and then increase the cap giving operators a chance to grow over time. Minority participants (like everyone else) don’t expect a guaranteed outcome, they just expect a guaranteed chance.

Rather than twist themselves in knots trying to design a market that reflects the demographics of the state, legislators simply need to give all those who want to participate an equal opportunity by lowering all government-imposed barriers to entry.  Some of these cannabis businesses will succeed, some will fail. Success should be based on one’s ability, not one’s means or connections. Lawmakers shouldn’t be picking winners and losers, they shouldn’t make implementing the will of the people more difficult than it needs to be and they shouldn’t be subsidizing it either.

It doesn’t have to take another 20 years before voters actually get the adult cannabis market they voted for. Whenever that happens, they’ll open up an app, place an order, and have it delivered, just like a pizza.

The post Opinion: Maryland’s best chance for an equitable cannabis market appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

TEDCO and Maryland Senators Announce Funding for Innovative State Program

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced that its Open Institute for Black Women Entrepreneur Excellence program was selected by the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee for Fiscal Year 2023 Congressionally Directed Spending funding at a level of $418,000 – a direct federal funding request sponsored by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Hundreds affected by calculation issue with Maryland 529 plans

Some parents of college students noticed over the past few weeks the numbers aren't adding up in their Maryland 529 accounts, even for those who already paid in full. Problems with the popular prepaid college trust tuition program have affected almost 500 families across the state. Mark Wozar, a father...
MARYLAND STATE
cbs19news

Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
hstoday.us

Baltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments

Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths have been dismantled by separate federal indictments that were unsealed today. Thirty-four people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin...
BALTIMORE, MD
back2stonewall.com

ARIZONA: Bill Introduced to Outlaw Sunday Drag Brunches And Define Drag As “Exaggerating Gender”

Three bills have been introduced by AZ Republican senators this week aimed at regulating and limiting drag shows in Arizona. Via Phoenix local news: Introduced by Republican Senator Anthony Kern, SB 1030 specifically calls for regulation and business licenses for drag shows and a limitation of their hours, not allowing shows between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and prohibiting shows on Sundays from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m. That would impact Sunday morning drag brunches.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now  the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
BALTIMORE, MD
WITF

Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTOP

Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy