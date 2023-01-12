Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Three suspects held in shooting outside Village of Marsh Bend
Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting which occurred in Adamsville, not far from the Village of Marsh Bend. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called in the wee hours Saturday to a dead end on County Road 510 where a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a hospital in Ocala where he was in stable condition.
fox35orlando.com
Woman dies after being found shot in crashed car in Orange County; reward offered in search for suspect
Authorities have offered a reward in an effort to help track down a suspect who shot and killed Nekaybaw Iyona Collier. The 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a crashed vehicle in Pine Hills and later died at a local hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
3 arrested after man robbed, shot in the back in Sumter County, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Sumer County after an early morning robbery and shooting. Deputies responded to a shooting call just after midnight at the end of the dead end of County Road 510 in Adamsville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
Deputies arrest 2 men in fatal shooting at The Plaza at Millenium condos
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at The Plaza at Millenium condos last week. Deputies arrested Jacquarius Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Elliott, 19, for their involvement in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Carlos Moreno-Anarivia. >>>...
WESH
Orange County deputies identify woman found shot to death in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. She later died at the hospital. On Friday, Crimeline released a bulletin announcing a $5,000 reward...
WESH
Video shows what led up to deadly Orange County shooting outside shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s detectives released a video Friday showing the events that led up to a deadly shooting. Thirty-nine-year-old Etson Faustin was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 7400 Southland Boulevard early morning on Dec. 30. Another man in his 20s was also shot.
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
click orlando
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
smithmountainlake.com
Florida sheriff confirms teen shot, injured outside basketball game was not suspects' target
ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) -- It's been five days since deputies descended on Wekiva High School after a teen was shot outside the school's gym during a basketball game. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday as Wekiva played Edgewater High School. Investigators have released few details, but Wednesday, Orange County...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies arrest 6, including 3 fleeing felons accused of causing fatal crash following Davenport house party
DAVENPORT, Fla. - What was billed as a going away party at a Davenport short-term rental house turned into an open-house party with more than 100 people that ended with six people getting arrested, including three felons who deputies say caused a fatal crash while fleeing from law enforcement. According...
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Suspects in stolen SUV cause fatal crash in Osceola County, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Osceola County early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Peabody Road in Kissimmee around 1:52 a.m. Troopers said a Range Rover was traveling southbound on Marigold Avenue,...
