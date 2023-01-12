ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Three suspects held in shooting outside Village of Marsh Bend

Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting which occurred in Adamsville, not far from the Village of Marsh Bend. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called in the wee hours Saturday to a dead end on County Road 510 where a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a hospital in Ocala where he was in stable condition.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops

Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy