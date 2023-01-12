Read full article on original website
Related
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Michelin-starred Manresa chef David Kinch to open 3 new Bay Area restaurants
The acclaimed chef shared his next move after his restaurant shuttered.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
San Francisco Catholic school St. Thomas the Apostle closing after 75 years
St. Thomas the Apostle is the latest Catholic school in the city to announce plans to shutter.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Alviso Resident Settles Development Lawsuit
An Alviso man known for challenging developments proposed in the North San Jose neighborhood has settled a lawsuit with a hotel developer, while ramping up rhetoric against a nonprofit food bank he's suing. Resident Mark Espinoza dismissed his lawsuit against Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners and San Jose last month after...
Napa Valley Restaurant Week offers a chance to try wine country menus
Discover meal deals and reasonably priced Napa Valley hotels.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
SFGate
Missing Youth Is At Risk
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
‘Skeletonized’ human remains discovered at UC Berkeley campus
It's unclear how long they've been there for or who they belong to.
SF tech company DocuSign sheds office space, but there's good news too
Another San Francisco tech company's headquarters are shrinking.
San Francisco bar had no part in viral hose video, but it's getting threats
Barbarossa Lounge's owner says it received hundreds of threats since the video went viral.
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. * WHERE...Alameda Creek in Alameda County. * WHEN...Until 315 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and flood-prone locations is...
SF lawyer moves to have DA Brooke Jenkins disqualified from McAlister case
An attorney for Troy McAlister hopes to have San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins removed from the case.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
SFGate
Fun & Gun | Dougherty Valley Boys Hoops Moves To 17-1
NorCal No. 3-Ranked Dougherty Valley Basketball Exudes Joy And Toughness In Topping No. 9 Granada For 2-0 Start To League Play •. Connor Sevilla drained the 3-pointer from about 23 feet and instantly flashed a wide grin as he shot a glance at his teammates on the Dougherty Valley bench.
SFGate
Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding
The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
Comments / 0