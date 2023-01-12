ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Alviso Resident Settles Development Lawsuit

An Alviso man known for challenging developments proposed in the North San Jose neighborhood has settled a lawsuit with a hotel developer, while ramping up rhetoric against a nonprofit food bank he's suing. Resident Mark Espinoza dismissed his lawsuit against Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners and San Jose last month after...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Missing Youth Is At Risk

PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma Police said in an alert Sunday morning that a youth reported missing last week is at risk. Michelle Marcoux, 16, was reported as willfully missing on Jan. 12 after Marcoux did not return home from school. Marcoux is described as white, 5-foot-8, and weighing about 250 pounds....
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. * WHERE...Alameda Creek in Alameda County. * WHEN...Until 315 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and flood-prone locations is...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

Fun & Gun | Dougherty Valley Boys Hoops Moves To 17-1

NorCal No. 3-Ranked Dougherty Valley Basketball Exudes Joy And Toughness In Topping No. 9 Granada For 2-0 Start To League Play •. Connor Sevilla drained the 3-pointer from about 23 feet and instantly flashed a wide grin as he shot a glance at his teammates on the Dougherty Valley bench.
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding

The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
NOVATO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy